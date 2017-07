Another US war the mainstream media will not talk about.

BP is interested in Somalia’s vast oil deposits off the Somalia coast in the Indian Ocean.

The United States notes that it is ramping military activity in the poor African nation because of the need to fight Al Qaeda – ISIS “affiliated” Al Shabaab.

Fund ISIS and Al Qaeda in Syria to remove Assad and get a Saudi/Qatari pipeline through the Middle East state.

Bomb Al Qaeda – ISIS “affiliated” Al Shabaab in Somalia to lay claim to large oil reserves.

The Duran readers: What do you think?