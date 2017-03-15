President Trump destroys Snoop Dogg and Rachel Maddow with two simple tweets

Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to embarrass Snoop Dogg and Rachel Maddow.

President Trump weighed in on two liberal left lunatics in a classic twitter blast.

First up was Snoop Dogg, and his recent controversial music clip, where the perpetually stoned rapper brags about how he shoots a “f–king clown” dressed as Trump with a toy gun.

Not hard to demolish Snoop Dogg.

Trump tweeted…“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Next up was MSNBC hysterical host Rachel Maddow, and her nothing burger leak of Trump’s 2005 tax return, which ended making Trump look super good and Maddow look super stupid.

Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, “went to his mailbox” and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

What do you think…are these two fools worth Trump’s time?