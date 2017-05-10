President Trump crushes “Cryin” Chuck Schumer in three tweets over Comey firing

Trump broke his Comey silence in a series of tweets in reply to the Democrat party “outrage” over Comey’s firing.

President Donald Trump tweeted to ‘Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, in response to the Senator’s hypocrisy over James Comey’s dismissal…

“I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.” Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp”

POTUS Trump was not done with this single tweet. Trump followed up yesterday statement with two more Comey gems directed at Schumer and his Democrat party followers, saying…

“James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI” and “Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!”

James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017