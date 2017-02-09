Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting still not underway, says Kremlin

The preparations for the first meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump can't commence until the dates, location, and format has been set and agreed upon by both parties, which has yet to happen.

So far the date has not been set and there is nothing concrete to move on, said Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Russia’s vesti.ru reports.

Peskov’s comments came in response to a question about the preparations for a meeting between the heads of Russia and the United States.

Meanwhile, several countries have already proposed to host the first Putin-Trump meeting. Among them are Island, which had hosted the first meeting between Ronald Regan and Mikhail Gorbachev in its capital of Reykjavik back in 1986.

Slovenia has also stepped forward. Back in 2001 Ljubljana became the first meeting place between Vladimir Putin and Goerge W. Bush.

The meeting between Putin and Trump is highly anticipated by the international community and is expected to take place sometime before the G20 summit in Humburg, which is set to take place in July 2017.

Hopefully, the meeting between the leaders of the world’s two greatest powers takes place sooner rather than later.