POTUS Trump’s Chief of Staff voted Hillary Clinton in 2016 election (Video)

A top Republican official went on Fox News to expose the fact that Trump’s White House Chief of Staff John Kelly voted for Hillary Clinton.

John Kelly was appointed to replace White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in July.

Kelly, a US military general, runs Trump’s White House, filtering the president’s news sources and controlling the president’s schedule.

Trump has surrounded himself with a team of Generals who are part of the very swamp Trump campaigned against in 2016.

How bad is it for POTUS Trump?

Republican campaign consultant and Trump supporter Ed Rollins told Fox News’ Lou Dobbs that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly did not even vote for Donald Trump. General John Kelly voted for Hillary Clinton.

According to The Gateway Pundit, John Kelly made headlines on Tuesday when he was spotted covering his face during President Trump’s speech.