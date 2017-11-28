POTUS Trump sets POCAHONTASgate in motion (Video)

Article first appeared on RPT…

US President Trump called US Senator Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ while honoring Native American code talkers…

“You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.”

Here’s the video: Trump calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ while honoring Native American code talkers: “You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.” pic.twitter.com/hjZ5MInDDf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 27, 2017

Social media, and the mainstream media, was set ablaze after Trump’s comment, which Elizabeth Warren immediately branded as a “racial slur”.

Elizabeth Warren forgot to mention that she advanced her career for decades, making millions of dollars and rising to power by lying about her fake Native American heritage in order to claim government benefits.

Here is Elizabeth Warren responding to Trump’s “Pocahontas” remark on MSNBC…

“It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur.”