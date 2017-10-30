POTUS Trump fires back at Mueller witch hunt charges against Paul Manafort

POTUS Trump has fired off two tweets directly addressing to the charges filed by the Mueller witch hunt against his former campaign manager Paul Manafort.
“Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????”
“Also, there is NO COLLUSION!”
Zerohedge reports that Bloomberg has already pointed out that President Trump’s claim that the charges pre-dated the campaign, is false:
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment alleges that Manafort and another former Trump campaign aide, Rick Gates, engaged in schemes to defraud banks and the U.S. government from 2008 to 2017. Manafort joined Trump’s campaign in March 2016 and resigned in August 2016.
Three of the criminal counts charged against Manafort and Gates cover activities through 2017and another count includes activities through 2016, according to the 12-count indictment.
Finally, as Raul Ilargi Meijer points out so eloquently…What’s more interesting to come out of this circus is the picture of Washington -all of it- as an absolute cesspool and shithole.
That these are the people, on either side of the aisle, that get to make the decisions is so worrisome it should make people think of leaving the country.
