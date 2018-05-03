Trump formally nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Eighteen Republican lawmakers have signed a letter formally nominating President Trump for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

The letter, addressed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, states that President Trump has worked “tirelessly to apply maximum pressure to North Korea to end its illicit weapons programs and bring peace to the region.”

The GOP nomination letter reads…

“His Administration successfully united the international community, including China, to impose one of the most successful international sanctions regimes in history,” the letter says. “The sanctions have decimated the North Korean economy and have been largely credited for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.” “Although North Korea has evaded demands from the international community to cease its aggression for decades, President Trump’s peace through strength policies are working and bringing peace to the Korean peninsula.” “We can think of no one more deserving of the Committee’s recognition in 2019 than President Trump for his tireless work to bring peace to our world.”

Expect a liberal left, DC swamp meltdown of epic proportions should Trump actually win.

Via Zerohedge…

“The only reason the North Korean dictator is coming to the table is because President Trump has stared him down and shown him that we have a leader in America who means business and who has changed the dynamic in major ways,” Rep. Messer told Fox News. “That’s why I think he has to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.” The letter follows a Monday proclamation by South Korean leader, Moon Jae-in, who said that Trump deserves the prize just a few short hours after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un crossed south of the border and pledged to end hostilities between the two countries – including a “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula. “President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace.” Moon’s Nobel Prize comment came in response to a congratulatory message from Lee Hee-ho, the widow of late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, in which she said Moon deserved to win the prize in recognition of his efforts, the Blue House official said. Moon responded by saying Trump should get it.

