Trump asks twitter followers what country ‘should host the talks’ between North and South Korea

POTUS Trump is letting his showman instincts take over.

While many countries, from Mongolia to China (and even Russia) have been cited as possible host countries, for what may be a historic North – South Korea peace summit, US President Trump is asking his 51 million twitter followers which country they think should host the talks.

Via Zerohedge…

While “numerous countries” are in the running to host the historic summit between the US and North Korea (Trump had said at a rally in Michigan over the weekend that the State Department and their North Korean colleagues had narrowed it down to two or three locations), wouldn’t it be “more Representative, Important and Lasting” to hold the talks at “Peace House/Freedom House”, a location along the Demilitarized Zone, the heavily fortified land border between the two countries? The tweet comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised during a historic summit with South Korea late last week to close whatever is left of the country’s nuclear testing facility and put off all future tests as a gesture of good faith as the North prepares to hold direct talks between Trump and Kim. Trump told the audience at his Michigan rally over the weekend that he believes Kim is serious about pursuing peace. Kim himself has questioned why he should “live in difficulty” with the US and the rest of the world if giving up his nuclear arsenal would bring peace and prosperity. “If we would have said where we are today from three or four months ago, remember they were saying ‘he’s going to get us into nuclear war’,” Trump said. “Strength is going to keep us out of nuclear war; it’s not going to get us in.”

Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

Trump also took the opportunity to blast the WHCD (White House Correspondent’s Dinner), which featured foul mouthed “comedian” Michelle Wolf ruthlessly going after Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

In his tweet, Trump proclaimed that the WHCD (as an annual DC elitist event) is now “DEAD as we know it”.

Zerohedge reports that Trump was presumably referring to the performance by headliner Comedian Michelle Wolf, who has been criticized for heartlessly mocking Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ weight,, Trump called the event an “embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for,” adding that “FAKE NEWS is alive and well and beautifully represented on Saturday night!”

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is DEAD as we know it. This was a total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for. FAKE NEWS is alive and well and beautifully represented on Saturday night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

