Polish General encourages polish soldiers to fight against american occupation

An appeal calling for Polish soldiers to fight against America’s occupation of Poland has been published on the website of the Polish military academy:

Dear fellow Soldiers,

Today the ruling party politicians are again leading us to disaster. We are all aware that our security is not only about signing pacts. It is not the treaties themselves that give a sense of calm, they are only legal documents. Poland had a lot of them before World War II, but this did not save the country from aggression, even from those who were among signatories.

Relations with Washington are a priority for the governing party politicians. For years Poland has been engaged in various US speculations. Contrary to official declarations of our politicians that American soldiers are on the Polish soil to train and to ensure the security of NATO’s eastern flank, Americans are pursuing their own interests and are trying to demonstrate their military strength.

Over and over again politicians hold us up as a nation to universal ridicule. They used lies to achieve their political goals throughout history by defining the defenders of our homeland’s independence as “criminals”, as well as by creating an atmosphere of aggression.

We are under American so-called voluntary occupation which is, in fact, a forced one. Carrying out Defender Europe 20 maneuvers near the Russian border is an obvious provocation suggesting that a significant threat to Poland and the entire Alliance actually originates from Russia. Today, the phobic disposition of the Polish leaders dominates common sense. This does not promote Poland’s security, our country is rather perceived as a battlefield.

What really counts today is lame slogans for the followers of the new religion of lies, not smart international policy. The fascist ideology which killed 6 million Poles in earlier times is being reborn under the protection of the state. I swear it hurts me to my heart, but I have to admit that it also flows from the Ministry of National Defense.

Our blood has always been cheap, but this time politicians play with your blood. It’s your life, your decisions and your shame!

I will fight with every means I have at my disposal and take every opportunity to keep my oath.

With soldier’s greetings,

Brig. Gen. Ryszard Parafianowicz

https://www.akademia.mil.pl/aktualnosci/detail,nID,6374



