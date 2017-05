Piers Morgan says the media is fueling 'crazy hysteria' against Trump.

DailyMail.com editor-at-large, Piers Morgan, speaks to Sean Hannity and lays out the facts about Trump, the liberal left media, and Russia.

Morgan says everything anyone needs to know concerning Donald Trump’s connection to Russia…None, zero, or as Morgan exclaims “HET” connection between Trump and Russia.

Morgan and Hannity…voices of reason. Is everything not upside down?