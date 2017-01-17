Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte bans Pornhub in nationwide pornography crackdown

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has taken censorship to an x-rated level.

As western neo-liberal “democracies” are foaming at the mouth to censor news outlets that do not agree with the liberal religious ideology, Duterte is taking action against sites that are, in his view, being used by “pedophiles.”

According to Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar…

–“these porn sites should really be banned because they are being used by pedophiles and other people who subscribe to child pornography sites.”

Speaking on behalf of President Duterte during the launch of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Andanar told journalists…

“We don’t want our youth and even the adults to be addicted to lewd videos shown in the internet.”

RT reports…

Since Saturday, visitors from Philippines to Pornhub, which doesn’t host child pornography, were redirected to a page with the message: “This website has been ordered blocked under authority of the Philippine government pursuant to Republic Act 9775 or the Anti-Child Pornography Law.” An anti-child pornography council, composed of social workers and policemen, has been given the task of identifying which sites breach the anti-child pornography law, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Rodolfo Salalima told the Inquirer. Recently-released statistics from Pornhub reveals viewers in the Philippines spend the longest time on the site. For the second consecutive year Filipinos spent longer on the site than anyone else, averaging around 12 minutes and 45 seconds per visit, ahead of South Africa in second and the US in third.