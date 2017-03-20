Philippines President Duterte once again insults former POTUS Obama, calling him an “idiot”. All praises for Trump.

Duterte acts out call with US President Trump, and calls Obama 'idiot' during trip to Myanmar

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte does enjoy mocking former POTUS Obama.

During a Sunday visit to Myanmar, Duterte acted out a mock phone call with US President Donald Trump, where the Philippines President then proceeded to call former POTUS Obama, and the former US State Department “an idiot”, as he spoke to members of the Filipino community at the Horizon Lake View Resort in Nay Pyi Taw.

Remember in November Duterte sang the praises of then US Presidential candidate Trump, after referring to Barack Obama as a ‘son of a whore’ and cancelling a US arms deal.

Speaking on the US threat of losing assistance for alleged human rights violations, Duterte said…

“It came to a point that repeatedly Obama said [this], the State department said [this], and everybody there was an idiot. So we go, ‘You can go to hell. You can eat your assistance, we do not need it we will survive’.”

Duterte added…

“I will adapt an independence foreign policy and I will deal with any country that I like.”

RT reports…