Peter Lavelle has a message…

He is one of the preeminent voices and most recognized personalities in media - and he has an important message for you.

Ever wonder what it would be like to speak with the one and only Peter Lavelle, or any of The Duran’s founders?

Well, it’s your lucky day! Join The Duran’s Mug Club and have the opportunity to chat with Peter Lavelle, Alexander Mercouris, Alex Christoforou or Vladimir Rodzianko one-on-one or all together!

Speak to Peter and suggest a topic for him to cover in his next video: http://theduran.com/the-duran-sponsor-program/

Follow us: https://www.facebook.com/thedurancom

Follow us: https://twitter.com/TheDuran_com

Download the app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.theduran.app&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1

And don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE!