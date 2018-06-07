Paul Ryan shows us once again that Deep State swamp will always stick together (Video)

Paul Ryan says that no evidence exists to show that the FBI spied on Trump, except for the fact that mountains of evidence exist that the FBI sent Stefan Halper to spy on Trump associates, paving the way for an FBI FISA warrant that would lead to more FBI spying on the Trump campaign.

With friends like Paul Ryan, who needs enemies.

Make no mistake about it, Ryan is simply trying to protect the Deep State swamp that he has been a part of for so many years.

Here is Paul Ryan throwing Trump under the GOP bus. Remember to Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Speaker Paul Ryan, who is set to retire in 2019, told reporters today he saw nothing wrong with the FBI spying on Donald Trump’s campaign in the 2016 election. Paul Ryan: Chairman Gowdy’s initial assesment is accurate. But we have some more investigation to do… I have seen no evidence to the contrary of the initial assessment that Chairman Gowdy has made. Ryan apparently agrees with Trey Gowdy with his remarks.

Breitbart.com reports…

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan told reporters Wednesday he believes the FBI acted appropriately in using an informant to contact Trump campaign members during the 2016 presidential election. “I think Chairman Gowdy’s initial assessment is accurate,” Ryan said in support of his colleague Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who recently told Fox News that he sees no wrongdoing in the FBI’s use of an informant. “I have seen no evidence to the contrary of the initial assessment Chairman Gowdy has made,” he said, adding that investigators still “have some more digging to do.” Last week, Rep. Gowdy told Fox News host Martha MacCallum, “I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump.”

The Duran EUR DONATE Send us €20 or more and we'll send you The Duran mug absolutely FREE - we'll even cover the shipping! Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.