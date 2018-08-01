Connect with us

Orban: ‘When it comes to the question of who can live in Hungary, Merkel is not the one in charge’

His position is that it’s not his mandate to take migration orders from Brussels

Viktor Orban wanted no part in Merkel’s migrant resettlement plan, and didn’t participate in the recent EU summit on the matter, largely because he is flat out opposed to admitting migrants into Hungary. His position is that it’s not his mandate to take migration orders from Brussels, but that it certainly is his mandate to protect his country and its people, pointing out that the Hungarian people would oust him if he violated it by importing migrants. He bluntly put it that ‘when it comes to the question of who can live in Hungary, Merkel is not the one in charge.”

Politico reports

Viktor Orbán panned efforts led by Germany’s Angela Merkel to reform EU-wide asylum policies, claiming it should be up to national governments to decide how many refugees they take in.

“When it comes to the question of who can live in Hungary, Merkel is not the one in charge,” the Hungarian prime minister said in an interview with BILD published late Thursday.

He would be “forced out of office” if he pursued refugee policies similar to Merkel’s, he added.

The Hungarian leader, one of the most vocal opponents to EU proposals to redistribute refugees among EU countries, blamed the high toll of migrant deaths in the Mediterranean on European politicians who “encourage migrants and create the impression that it’s worth the risk” to make the dangerous sea crossing.

Any decision that “sends the message to migrants that they can come will lead to new tragedies,” according to Orbán, who insisted the EU must stop people before they attempt to reach Europe in order to “save lives.”

Every EU member country should decide for itself whether it wants to take in refugees, he said, reiterating his long-held position that the Hungarian people “do not want migration” and that his first priority is to protect the country’s borders. Economic migrants will be turned away, he said.

The European Commission referred Hungary to the European Court of Justice last week over its poor treatment of asylum seekers, which it said violates a range of EU rules, including keeping asylum seekers in transit zones for excessively long periods and expelling them without the appropriate safeguards. The referral marks the final stage in an infringement proceeding launched against Budapest in 2015.

The Hungarian parliament last month passed controversial legislation known as the Stop Soros legislation that includes a ban on helping groups that assist migrants. Under the law, anyone found to be “facilitating illegal immigration” faces up to a year in jail.

Merkel’s resettlement plan, however, was effectively canned at the recent Brussels summit on migration, and many of the countries which participated are in the process of preventing further migration and deporting the migrants that they do have, notably Germany and Austria and Italy. Spain, on the other hand is now ground zero for the problem and is looking for financial aid to deal with it.

Russia tells the Jewish state “We can’t force Iran out of Syria”

They are playing a very, very important role in our common and joint effort to eliminate terrorists in Syria.

Russian envoy to Tel-Aviv, Anatoly Viktorov, said in an interview on Monday that Russia cannot meet Israel’s demands to expel Iranian forces from Syria’s sovereign territory. He also indicated that Russia couldn’t do anything about Israel’s airstrikes there, either. Instead, Viktorov pointed out that Iran was actually being helpful in Syria in the battle against terrorism in war torn Middle Eastern country, and for that reason as well, it would not make sense to force them out.

The Jerusalem Post reports

Russia cannot compel Iranian forces to quit Syria, Moscow’s ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Monday, rebuffing Israel’s long-standing demand that it should work to ensure their total withdrawal from the country.

Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov said Moscow could equally do nothing to prevent Israeli military strikes against Iranian forces in Syria, which along with Russia and Tehran-backed Lebanese militias are supporting President Bashar Assad in combating rebel fighters.

With Assad now in almost complete control of southwestern areas abutting the Israeli-occupied sector of the Golan Heights, Viktorov told Israel’s Channel 10 television in an interview that only Syrian army troops should be deployed there.

Last week an Israeli official said Russia had offered to keep Iranian forces at least 100 km (60 miles) from the Golan Heights ceasefire line. The offer came up during a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, but Israel rejected it as insufficient, the official said.

Viktorov defended the Iranians’ presence in Syria.

“They are playing a very, very important role in our common and joint effort to eliminate terrorists in Syria. That is why, for this period of time, we see as non-realistic any demands to expel any foreign troops from the entirety of the Syrian Arab Republic,” he said.

“We can talk with our Iranian partners very frankly and openly, trying to persuade them to do or not to do something,” he said. But asked whether Russia can force Iran out, he answered: “We cannot.”

While formally neutral in the seven-year-old civil war next door, Israel has carried out scores of air strikes against suspected emplacements or arms transfers by Iranian or Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas in Syria, apparently unimpeded by the Russian defense systems deployed there.

A military hotline Israel and Russia set up in 2015 has also helped to the countries avoid inadvertently clashing over Syria.
Viktorov expressed disapproval of the attacks on Syria, but added: “We cannot dictate to Israel how to proceed … It is not up to Russia to give Israel freedom to do anything, or to prohibit Israel to do anything.”

Israel seems to subscribe to the philosophy of bossing other countries around, as its current and past diplomacy and military actions demonstrate, and apparently, they think that they’re not the only ones with that capability, even if it is bossing other countries’s militaries parked on the soil of another country not one’s own. Objectively speaking, Syria is not Russia, and the Iranian military is not Russia, hence, Russia has no responsibility for them, and therefore hasn’t the authority to command them. Russia’s forces are in Syria at the behest of the Syrian government, as are Iran’s hence, the business of inviting and uninviting foreign military units belongs to the government of Syria.

Salvini slams EU for not negotiating Brexit talks in “good faith”

His advice to the U.K. is to hold out in ongoing negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement

Already skeptical of the administrative activities of the European Union, Italian League Party leader and Italian Interior Ministry Matteo Salvini is criticising the EU for negotiating Brexit talks with London in ‘bad faith’. Salvini seems to personally perceive that Brexit is a very good thing for the British people, and a demonstration that the people of the nations of Europe can stand up against major international bureaucracies which sometimes hamper personal and national freedoms.

Politico reports

The EU is not conducting Brexit talks with the U.K. in “good faith,” Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said.

Salvini has spoken approvingly about Brexit in the past, but his criticism of Brussels marks an explicit break with the bloc’s united front over the negotiations.

“I hope the negotiations end well for the U.K. to serve as an example of the people coming out on top of the EU,” he said in an interview with The Sunday Times published Sunday.

Salvini welcomed the chance of a one-to-one meeting with May, just as she is seeking to bypass Brussels by talking directly with national leaders.

The leader of the far-right League has long-established alliances with euroskeptic parties like Marine Le Pen’s Front National in France, or Viktor Orban’s Fidesz in Hungary. But this is the first time that a senior member of an EU government has been so openly critical of Brussels’ approach to the Brexit talks: “There is no objectivity or good faith from the European side,” he reportedly said.

His advice to the U.K. is to hold out in ongoing negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement, and prepare for a no-deal scenario, “because on some principles there is no need to be flexible and you should not go backwards.”

In the government contract underpinning Italy’s coalition between Salivini’s League party and the populist 5Stars, the two parties said they wanted to renegotiate EU treaties with a view to shrinking EU competencies. But the document stops short of calling for Italy’s exit from the EU.

Salvini has been at odds with the EU over matters like migration and the rank Russophobia which is rampant in Europe right now, notably from governments in the form of sanctions. Salvini argues that the sanctions against Russia should be lifted, and that they do not work and that they further don’t benefit Italian exports. During the Italian elections, due to the euroscepticism of the coalition parties, it was feared that the change in the Italian government could eventually lead to an Italexit.

By year end, Russia will have increased its navy by 26 ships

Putin also said that their naval growth would provide “high combat readiness” and expand the “fighting capacity” of Russia

The Pentagon is concerned that Russia’s continued military development in the area of naval construction could tip the scales when it comes to naval dominance, and could challenge America’s naval dominance. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that Russia is quickly increasing the size of its naval fleet by over two dozen vessels, both warships and support vessels, by the close of the year. That’s a lot of shipbuilding, and that’s a close timeframe, and the Americans are concerned that the Russians might actually deliver.

American military news reports

A recent announcement from Russia revealed that the country will be swiftly growing its naval fleet by the end of the year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement Sunday, and explained the rapid construction process of the new ships, according to Newsweek.

“A good pace of re-equipment and upgrading is a great merit of the people working in our shipbuilding sector, the result of their professionalism and responsibility,” Putin said.

“The Russian Navy will get 26 new warships, boats and vessels, four of them equipped with Kalibr missiles,” he added.

Putin also said that their naval growth would provide “high combat readiness” and expand the “fighting capacity” of Russia, who “will continue taking measures aimed at strengthening and developing the fleet, making it better equipped.”

In June, Admiral James Foggo, commander of the U.S. Navy in Europe and Africa, told Stars and Stripes that Russia was in the process of expanding its fleet of submarines, which would stand as a challenge to the naval dominance of the U.S.

Foggo also remarked on Russia improved missile capabilities.

“We have seen the Kalibr missile launches from their platforms into targets in Syria. [It] is a very capable weapon system,” he said.

“I think it’s important for us to have the situational awareness of where those platforms are operating at all times,” he added.

Russia recently carried out tests of hypersonic missiles said to be practically “invincible.” Additionally, they planned to conduct tests of nuclear-powered missiles after further developments enabled the missile to have an unlimited range.

The naval expansion announcement came just days before Russia’s Navy Day, which they used to show off their naval vessels and boast their military might.

Earlier in June, Russia also announced the inclusion of a new warship, the Ivan Gren, with the capability of carrying 13 battle tanks or 36 armored personnel carriers, in addition to 300 marines and two attack helicopters, Newsweek reported.

In an apparent response to Russia’s expansion efforts, the U.S. made its own naval expansion plans. The U.S. announced in May that it would revive the 2nd Fleet to be positioned in the North Atlantic Ocean, which had been abandoned seven years before. The fleet was said to counter Russia’s presence in the area.

While the U.S. Navy currently overpowers the Russian navy with more vessels and resources, the rapid expansion of the Russian navy could tip the scales.

However, some caution the news of Russia’s naval expansion. The nation has a history of exaggerating its military might to intimidate current or potential enemies.

The news of naval expansion comes amid Russia’s tense relationships with the U.S., NATO, and Europe. Russia’s efforts in supporting Ukrainian rebels, annexing Crimea, and hacking the 2016 U.S. presidential election have strained its relationship with the U.S., in particular.

America’s response with the 2nd fleet shows that they are taking Putin’s announcement seriously, that Russia could and would actually grow its naval prowess in a prompt and capable manner. After Russia’s speedy development of various other advanced military hardware, Russia has proved that’s not just a lot of hot air aimed at intimidation, and that it translates into real live developments.

