Only nazis support Israel now.

Eric Zuesse

A nazi is any racist-fascist, in any country, not MERELY a supporter of Germany’s (long-illegal) Nazi Party; it’s instead an ideology, just as is fascism itself. Italy’s fascist Party was the Fascists (with a capital-F), and Germany’s racist-fascist Party was the Nazis (also with a capital-N; but the ideology isn’t restricted to only a single nation — as the Party is).

On 4 December 1948, the Letters to the Editor section of the pro-Israeli New York Times headlined “New Palestine Party: Visit of Menachem Begin and Aims of Political Movement Discussed” — as boring a headline as possible, because this was a letter that the newspaper with a masthead slogan “All the News That’s Fit to Print” simply had to publish, because this letter’s signatories were so famous, and one of them was Albert Einstein, who carried even more prestige than America’s most famous newspaper did. Not to have published this letter — a letter from such famous persons — would have produced a scandal; such a letter couldn’t be hidden; so, the editors published it with as boring a headline as they could think up. Today, when the letter is referred-to at all, it’s headlined with phrases such as “Albert Einstein Letter to The New York Times.” Here are excerpts from it

The public avowals of Begin’s party are no guide whatever to its actual character. Today they speak of freedom, democracy and anti-imperialism, whereas until recently they openly preached the doctrine of the Fascist state. It is in its actions that the terrorist party betrays its real character; from its past actions we can judge what it may be expected to do in the future.

Attack on Arab Village

A shocking example was their behavior in the Arab village of Deir Yassin. …

The discrepancies between the bold claims now being made by Begin and his party, and their record of past performance in Palestine bear the imprint of no ordinary political party. This is the unmistakable stamp of a Fascist party. …

In the light of the foregoing considerations, it is imperative that the truth about Mr. Begin and his movement be made known in this country. It is all the more tragic that the top leadership of American Zionism has refused to campaign against Begin’s efforts, or even to expose to its own constituents the dangers to Israel from support to Begin.

Israel had been founded on 15 May 1948, and already, barely a half-year after its founding, Israel’s “fascists” and “imperialists” and “terrorists” were being publicly condemned by leading anti-fascist, anti-imperialist, and anti-terrorist, Jews. An appropriate headline for it would have been something like “Anti-Fascist Jews Condemn Israel’s Fascists” or “Einstein Condemns Israel’s Fascists”.

The idea that there cannot be Jewish nazis is stupid, but ’news’-media encourage spreading of that stupidity. This deceit is done in order to enable Israel to continue treating Palestinians barbarically, and for Americans to continue donating $3.8 billion per year in their tax-money to Israel, $3.3 billion of that going to U.S. armaments manufacturers in order to pay for Israel’s purchases of U.S.-made military equipment.

The Encyclopedia Britannica has an article, “The Time Albert Einstein Was Asked to be President of Israel”, which mentions that “Following the death of Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, in 1952, the Israeli government, headed by Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, offered the presidency to Einstein. Israeli presidents perform mostly ceremonial duties, so the role constitutes more of an honor than a position of power.” It goes on to say that “when offered the presidency, Einstein tried to decline immediately, refusing an official meeting with representatives of the Israeli embassy.” He was a tactful man, so, “He blamed his refusal on personal shortcomings, such as a dearth of relevant skills and his advancing age. ‘I lack both the natural aptitude and the experience to deal properly with people,’ he wrote.” That Britannica article says nothing about his damning 1948 letter about Menachem Begin and other fascist, imperialist, terrorist, Israeli political leaders. However, would Einstein have wanted, after his death, to be remembered not only as having been a great physicisl but as having accepted the “ceremonial” “honor” of having been President of a nation such as Israel?

On 1 August 2022, Israel’s Ha’aretz newspaper referred to “Menachem Begin – Likud’s founder and leader of the Revisionist Zionist movement from the days he took command of the Irgun underground in 1943 through the long years of opposition, to the first Likud victory in 1977 and his resignation in 1983”.

Another Likud Prime Minister of Israel was Yitzhak Shamir.

The third one was Ariel Sharon.

And, of course, the fourth and current one is Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu appointed Ayelet Shakid in 2015 to become Israel’s Minister of Justice. She had had no training in the law, but now was deciding whom to appoint to become judges in Israel. The famous journalist on Palestinian affairs, Jonathan Cook, headlined on 13 February 2019, “How the rule of the rabbis is fuelling a holy war in Israel”, and he opened:

In which country did a senior, state-salaried cleric urge his followers last week to become “warriors”, emulating a group of young men who had murdered a woman of another faith?

The cleric did so with impunity. In fact, he was only echoing other highly placed colleagues who have endorsed a book – again without penalty – urging their disciples to murder babies belonging to other religions.

Where can the head of the clergy call black people “monkeys” and urge the expulsion of other religious communities?

Where does a clerical elite wield so much power that they alone decide who can marry or get divorced – and are backed by a law that can jail someone who tries to wed without their approval? They can even shut down the national railway system without notice.

Where are these holy men so feared that women are scrubbed from billboards, college campuses introduce gender segregation to appease them, and women find themselves literally pushed to the back of the bus?

Is the country Saudi Arabia? Or Myanmar? Or perhaps, Iran?

No. It is Israel, the world’s only self-declared Jewish state.

Which ‘shared values’?

He continued:

Both the growing power and extremism of the Orthodox in Israel was highlighted in the last week of January when one of their most influential rabbis, Shmuel Eliyahu, publicly came to the defence of five students accused of murdering Aisha Rabi, a Palestinian mother of eight. Back in October they stoned her car near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, forcing her off the road.

Eliyahu is the son of a former chief rabbi of Israel, Mordechai Eliyahu, and himself sits on the Chief Rabbinical Council, which controls many areas of life for Israelis. …

Eliyahu is the son of a former chief rabbi of Israel, Mordechai Eliyahu, and himself sits on the Chief Rabbinical Council, which controls many areas of life for Israelis. He is also the municipal rabbi of Safed, a city that in Judaism has the equivalent status of Medina in Islam or Bethlehem in Christianity, so his words carry a great deal of weight with Orthodox Jews.

Earlier this month, a video came to light of a talk he gave at the seminary where the five accused studied, in the illegal settlement of Rehelim, south of Nablus.

Eliyahu not only praised the five as “warriors” but told fellow students that they needed to overthrow the “rotten” secular court system. He told them it was vital to “conquer the government” too, but without guns or tanks. “You have to take the state’s key positions,” he urged them.

Law-breaking judges

In truth, that process is already well-advanced.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who should have been the first to denounce Eliyahu’s comments, is closely aligned with religious settlers. Tellingly, she and other government ministers have maintained a studious silence. …

Just as the Einstein letter had said of Begin, the Likud Party’s founder, “Today they speak of freedom, democracy and anti-imperialism, whereas until recently they openly preached the doctrine of the Fascist state. It is in its actions that the terrorist party betrays its real character,” Shaked too spoke liberal but deliverd actually nazism. For example, her speech on 10 May 2017 to the fascist, if not racist-fascist, Hudson Institute in Washington DC, praised Israel’s “Democracy” 16 times, and the crowd there applauded her as being a champion of that. However, she was the opposite. On 17 July 2014, the actual legal scholar Jonathan Turley headlined “‘They Have To Die’: Israeli Politician’s Comments Calling For Killing of Mothers of Palestinians Trigger International Backlash”, and he translated from the original Hebrew Ayelet Shaked’s 1 July 2014 Facebook post that had quickly been removed by her because of the scandal it had started to create. Her post (of which an autotranslation can be seen here that’s less clear than Turley’s) said:

The Palestinian people has declared war on us, and we must respond with war. …This is a war between two people. Who is the enemy? The Palestinian people. … What’s so horrifying about understanding that the entire Palestinian people is the enemy? … A declaration of war is not a war crime. … It is not possible to refrain from hurting enemy civilians. … The morals of war accept as correct in principle, not only politically, what America has done in Afghanistan, including the massive bombing of populated places. … They are all enemy combatants, and their blood shall be on all their heads. … Otherwise, more little snakes will be raised there.

If that’s not nazi, then what is? Then, on 14 May 2015, Netanyahu appointed her as Justice Minister.

On 10 March 2013, the Washington Post’s blog posted from Ishaan Tharoor, “Israeli foreign minister says disloyal Arabs should be beheaded”, and opened:

Avigdor Lieberman, Israel’s foreign minister and the head of a right-wing, Israeli nationalist party, is known for his fiery rhetoric. But he possibly crossed a line during an election rally in the city of Herzliya on Sunday.

“Whoever’s with us should get everything,” Lieberman said, in reference to the loyalty of Israeli Arabs, who make up some 20 percent of Israel’s population. “Those who are against us, there’s nothing to be done – we need to pick up an axe and cut off his head. Otherwise we won’t survive here.”

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

