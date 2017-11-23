One talk show featured these three sexual predators (Video)

Here is an interesting and cringeworthy video dug up from PBS archives, which orginally aired on March 10, 2015.

Kevin Spacey discusses his admiration and “bromance” with former President Bill Clinton on the Charlie Rose Show.

Kevin Spacey, Bill Clinton and Charlie Rose have all been outed as sexual predators at the very least, and rapists at the very worst.

Bird of a feather…

Washington Free Beacon reports…

Rose asked Spacey about his “bromance” with the 42nd president. Spacey, who has previously described his relationship with Clinton as a close friendship, explained why he thinks they are good friends. “Well, we’ve known each other a long time. We’ve had a lot of different experiences over the years,” Spacey said. “Both in his first and second terms, I did a great number of things for him either at the White House or for the Democratic Party, hosted a lot of events, did a lot of things privately, did a lot of things on the campaign.” Spacey said that he never doubted Clinton and was always there for him.

