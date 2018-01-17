BREAKING: North and South Korea uniting under one flag for Olympics

With less than a month to go before the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea, leaders of the North and South have agreed to form a joint Olympic hockey team and march together at the opening ceremony under one unified flag, as reported by the AP.
BREAKING: South Korea says rival Koreas have agreed to form their first joint Olympic team and march together in opening ceremony.
— The Associated Press (@AP) January 17, 2018
The decision came after days of negotiation and marathon talks that lasted over 11 hours.
They were the first high-level talks between the two Koreas in more than two years.
The Games will take place between February 9-27 in PyeongChang, South Korea.
