in Breaking, Latest, News

BREAKING: North and South Korea uniting under one flag for Olympics

South Korea announced Wednesday the two rivals will appear side-by-side at the February 9th opening ceremony.

6k Views 19 Comments

With less than a month to go before the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea, leaders of the North and South have agreed to form a joint Olympic hockey team and march together at the opening ceremony under one unified flag, as reported by the AP.

Lee Eun-Ju, 17, of South Korea took a picture with Hong Un Jong, 27, of North Korea

The decision came after days of negotiation and marathon talks that lasted over 11 hours.

They were the first high-level talks between the two Koreas in more than two years.

The Games will take place between February 9-27 in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The Duran
EUR
Donate to The Duran
Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time.

Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?

As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.

Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.

What do you think?

39 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 61

Upvotes: 50

Upvotes percentage: 81.967213%

Downvotes: 11

Downvotes percentage: 18.032787%

KoreaNorth KoreaOlympicsPyeongchangSouth KoreaWinter Olympics

Leave a Reply

Loading…

NATO’s “Operation Atlantic Resolve” marches closer towards Russia’s borders