One America News Network (OAN) broadcasts from Douma, Syria: “No chemical weapons attack” ever took place

Finally some real American journalism.

One America’s Pearson Sharp visited the war-torn town of Douma outside the capital of Damascus, looking for evidence of a chemical attack.

What did he discover?

All the residents interviewed by OAN in Douma denied all the claims of any sort of chemical attack happening, and say it was staged to help jihadist rebels escape from an advancing Assad army.

The OAN reporter interviewed random people to be 100% sure there were no plants or “Assad” agents…residents who “were living very close” (50 meters from the alleged site of the attack) all said they saw no chemical attack.

Across the board, all residents interviewed at random by OAN said they saw no chemical weapons attack.

OAN asked the people they interviewed, what they thought the chemical attack was.

Residents said it was a hoax.

Why did jihadists stage this attack?

Residents told OAN that the jihadist terrorists staged the false flag so that western powers would attack Assad, and give them the cover they needed to escape from government forces advancing through the town.

Residents also told OAN that “they love Assad” and that their are no such thing as “moderate rebels.”

One America’s Pearson Sharp then went on (at the 7 minute mark) to 100% corroborate Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Ministry of Defense’s explanation as to what happened at the hospital.

Doctors he interviewed said that as they were treating people for war wounds and smoke inhalation...suddenly a “bunch of strangers” burst into the hospital and said there was a chemical attack, hosing people down and video taping everything.

This is a MUST WATCH and MUST SHARE post. PLEASE SHARE…

