Oliver Stone destroys Syria myth in new interview with Financial Times (Video)

The Oscar-winning filmmaker tells the FT's Matthew Garrahan that the western mainstream media has Vladimir Putin all wrong.

Oliver Stone’s interview of the Russian President airing on Showtime continues to garner much liberal left hatred for its humanization of Vladimir Putin, which for the radical liberal left is a major no-no.

The academy-winning filmmaker started the interview dismantling the Financial Times’ Matthew Garrahan, and his propaganda about Russia’s “hacking” into US elections.

Stone then answered a Syria Human Rights Watch, war crimes gotcha question, with amazing skill and calm…