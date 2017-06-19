Oliver Stone destroys Syria myth in new interview with Financial Times (Video)

Oliver Stone’s interview of the Russian President airing on Showtime continues to garner much liberal left hatred for its humanization of Vladimir Putin, which for the radical liberal left is a major no-no.
The academy-winning filmmaker started the interview dismantling the Financial Times’ Matthew Garrahan, and his propaganda about Russia’s “hacking” into US elections.
Stone then answered a Syria Human Rights Watch, war crimes gotcha question, with amazing skill and calm…
“The United States has used human rights as a way to advance its foreign policy interests. Why is Saudi Arabia never brought up on serious things and Syria is?