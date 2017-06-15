Latest, News, Video

Oliver Stone and Vladimir Putin compare Reagan’s America with Putin’s Russia (Video)

Vladimir Putin discusses Ronald Reagan's Presidency and legacy with Oliver Stone.

Perhaps no contemporary US president is more revered by true conservatives than Ronald Reagan.

In this segment from Showtime’s “The Putin Interviews”, Oliver Stone explores Reagan’s legacy with that of Putin’s tenure as head of the Russian Federation.

The segment reveals that the Russian President understands the history behind the Reagan years and the US President’s impact on Russia’s modern trajectory from a broken Soviet Union to a now respected and recognized global leader.

