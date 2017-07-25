Obama’s CIA Director says if Mueller is fired, then coup against Trump must be initiated (Video)

If there was any doubt that the Deep State US intelligence agencies were working to overthrow President Trump, then look no further than former Obama CIA Director John Brennan’s statements at the Aspen Security Forum, moderated by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

John Brennan called for a soft coup against President Trump, should special counsel Mueller be fired.

Brennan urged US government officials to refuse to follow the president’s orders, if Mueller is dismissed, as those orders would be “inconsistent” with the duties of the executive branch.

“I think it’s the obligation of some executive branch officials to refuse to carry that out. I would just hope that this is not going to be a partisan issue. That Republicans, Democrats are going to see that the future of this government is at stake and something needs to be done for the good of the future.”

As the former Obama CIA director, Brennan has lots of experience in overthrowing, or trying to overthrow, elected governments (Ukraine, Libya, Honduras, Syria)…we just never would have imagined Brennan now calling for a coup in the USA.

The full interview at the Aspen Security Forum is below, with the Trump “coup” statements at the 43 minute mark…

Full transcript of the event.

Zerohedge reports…