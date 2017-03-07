Obamagate wiretaps may have started when Bill Clinton secretly met with Loretta Lynch

Was Arizona airport tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch the beginning of Obamagate leaks?

How much did Hillary Clinton know, regarding the Trump Tower wiretaps and Fisa warrants (assuming they existed)?

What we know: The first Fisa request came right after former Attorney General Loretta Lynch met with Bill Clinton on the airport tarmac in Phoenix Arizona on June of 2016.

The first Fisa request was denied.

A week later FBI Director James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton from further investigation saying…

“Our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.”

We also know (via various news reports) that a second Fisa request was submitted in October of 2016 just before the US elections.

On October 31st, then Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sent out a tweet saying that ‘computer scientists have uncovered a covert server linking the Trump organization to a Russian-based server’.

Was Hillary Clinton tipped off to the wiretapping right before to the November 8th election?

We now know that the meeting between Bill Clinton and Attorney General Lynch occurred at about the same time that the Obama administration filed a request with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) to monitor communications involving Donald Trump and several advisers. Fast forward to October 2016. Wikileaks began releasing emails of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, rolling out batches every day until the election, creating new mini-scandals. These emails were virtually ignored by the mainstream media who were in the bag for Democrat Hillary Clinton but were spread widely by websites that chose to share the truth like this one. At the same time, The Obama administration submitted a new, narrow request to the FISA court, now focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. No evidence is found — but the wiretaps continued, ostensibly for national security reasons, Andrew McCarthy at National Review later notes . The Obama administration was monitoring an opposing presidential campaign using the high-tech surveillance powers of the federal intelligence services. At about this same time the leaks started coming. Liberal website Slate posted a report on October 31st titled: Was a Trump Server Communicating With Russia? The subtitle to the post read: “This spring, a group of computer scientists set out to determine whether hackers were interfering with the Trump campaign. They found something they weren’t expecting.” The article shared a story of innocent ‘anonymous’ hackers who went searched the net and found the following: In late July, one of these scientists—who asked to be referred to as Tea Leaves, a pseudonym that would protect his relationship with the networks and banks that employ him to sift their data—found what looked like malware emanating from Russia. The destination domain had Trump in its name, which of course attracted Tea Leaves’ attention. But his discovery of the data was pure happenstance—a surprising needle in a large haystack of DNS lookups on his screen. “I have an outlier here that connects to Russia in a strange way,” he wrote in his notes. He couldn’t quite figure it out at first. But what he saw was a bank in Moscow that kept irregularly pinging a server registered to the Trump Organization on Fifth Avenue. The creative article went on to try and paint a connection with now President Trump: The researchers had initially stumbled in their diagnosis because of the odd configuration of Trump’s server. “I’ve never seen a server set up like that,” says Christopher Davis , who runs the cybersecurity firm HYAS InfoSec Inc. and won a FBI Director Award for Excellence for his work tracking down the authors of one of the world’s nastiest botnet attacks. “It looked weird, and it didn’t pass the sniff test.” The server was first registered to Trump’s business in 2009 and was set up to run consumer marketing campaigns. It had a history of sending mass emails on behalf of Trump-branded properties and products. Researchers were ultimately convinced that the server indeed belonged to Trump. (Click here to see the server’s registration record.) But now this capacious server handled a strangely small load of traffic, such a small load that it would be hard for a company to justify the expense and trouble it would take to maintain it. “I get more mail in a day than the server handled,” Davis says.

Here is Hillary Clinton’s tweet from October 31st…

Connect the dots, folks. This was a well coordinated attack on a Presidential candidate. AG Lynch met with Bill Clinton just before the first FISA request. After they were successful with the second FISA request in October, it appears Bill Clinton passed on the information to his wife to help her win the election. This scandal is about to blow wide open; it’s not going away any time soon. Stay tuned…