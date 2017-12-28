Obama warns to not trust free and open social media: “People can have entirely different realities”

One globalist interviewing another globalist.

Former US POTUS Barack Obama told Britain’s Prince Harry in a BBC radio interview that there are major risks in having free thinking social media users.

During the interview, President Obama issued a warning to world leaders about social media habits…hinting at current US POTUS Trump and his twitter media bullhorn.

Fox News discussed Obama’s warning to the world to ‘not buy into everything you read on social media,’ unless your source is Obama and his elitist handlers.

Via The Gateway Pundit…