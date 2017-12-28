Obama warns to not trust free and open social media: “People can have entirely different realities”

One globalist interviewing another globalist.
Former US POTUS Barack Obama told Britain’s Prince Harry in a BBC radio interview that there are major risks in having free thinking social media users.
During the interview, President Obama issued a warning to world leaders about social media habits…hinting at current US POTUS Trump and his twitter media bullhorn.
Fox News discussed Obama’s warning to the world to ‘not buy into everything you read on social media,’ unless your source is Obama and his elitist handlers.
Via The Gateway Pundit…
Obama attacked social media because he knows that’s where a lot of free thinkers share ideas and get news today. Obama also knows that conservatives on social media and alternative media helped elect Donald Trump.
Alternative media fought against Goliath known as the mainstream media and won the battle. Now the left is doing everything they can to shut down conservatives on social media. Twitter routinely suspends influential conservative accounts with no explanation while allowing leftists to call for President Trump’s assassination without reprisal.
“All of us in leadership have to find ways in which we can recreate a common space on the Internet,” Obama said.
“One of the dangers of the Internet is that people can have entirely different realities, they can be just cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases,” Obama continued.
Obama also said that social media should promote diverse views in a way that “doesn’t lead to a Balkanization of our society”.
“It’s also by the way harder to be as obnoxious and cruel in person as people can be anonymously on the Internet,” he said.
“Meet in the pub. Meet at a place of worship. Meet in a neighborhood and get to know each other.”
What Obama really means is every conservative and or Christian must be shut down on social media under the guise of ‘net neutrality’.
