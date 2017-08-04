Obama UN Ambassador, Samantha Power, busted “unmasking” hundreds of Americans in effort to sabotage Trump

Former UN Ambassador is now being indentified as a major source of government unmasking in an Obama effort to embarrass and sabotage Trump’s presidency.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Samantha Power ‘unmasked’ hundreds during her final year as an Obama administration official.

Washington Free Beacon reports…

Power was first identified by the Washington Free Beacon last month as a central figure in a congressional investigation into efforts by senior Obama administration officials to obtain classified intelligence information in what many allege was an effort to undermine President Donald Trump and his incoming national security team. Power is believed to be the anonymous official responsible for “hundreds of unmasking requests during the final year of the Obama administration,” according to current and former U.S. officials who spoke to the Free Beacon about the ongoing investigation. Efforts by the former Obama administration to obtain the names of Trump allies included in raw intelligence reports have fueled speculation that subsequent leaks to the press were orchestrated by the former administration and its allies in a bid to damage the current White House and smear Trump’s most senior confidantes. Rep. Devin Nunes (R., Calif.), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, which is handling the probe, petitioned Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats last week to request his help in addressing the unmasking issue. Nunes disclosed in his letter that the former Obama administration had “easy access” to sensitive classified information and that they may have used it to “achieve partisan political purposes, including the selective, anonymous leaking of such information.”

Samantha Power’s role in Obama’s unmasking effort is particularly questionable given that her position was as U.N. ambassador, a post that does not require sensitive unmasking activities.

Washington Free Beacon reported on July 19th…

“Unmasking is not a regular occurrence—absolutely not a weekly habit. It is rare, even at the National Security Council, and ought to be rarer still for a U.N. ambassador,” according to one former senior U.S. official who spoke to the Washington Free Beacon. “The subpoena for Power suggests just how pervasive the Obama administration’s spying on Americans actually was,” said one veteran GOP political operative who has been briefed on the matter by senior Congressional intelligence officials. “The U.N. ambassador has absolutely no business calling for the quantity and quality of the intelligence that Power seems to have been asking for.”

According to The Gateway Pundit, when asked why Power would need to be involved in such gathering of classified intelligence, the source said, “That’s just not the sort of thing that she should have been concerned about, unless she was playing the role of political operative with the help of the intelligence community.”

Independent journalist and author Mike Cernovich broke the story that the leaker and unmasker is former National Security Advisor, Susan Rice.

Fox News’ Hannity focuses in on Power’s crimes, as well as the full court assault from the Deep State to remove US President Trump from the White House.

Hannity notes that as of “tonight, the advantage goes to the Deep State”…