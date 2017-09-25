Obama figured out how to make NFL players stand, pay them $5.1 million dollars

President Trump doubled down on his rhetoric against NFL players who refuse to stand for the national anthem.
Trump is encouraging fans boycott the NFL if the league refuses to “back the U.S.”
If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
Trump is going about the “anthem” controversy all wrong. Former US President Obama had it all figured out in 2009.
If you want professional athletes to stand during the US national anthem…pay them. Or better yet, go to war (in places like Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, etc…), and then pay the athletes to stand up during the national anthem.
Obama, the master of identity politics, understood that a few million dollars invested in the NFL to manufacture a false sense of patriotism, would work wonders in brainwashing the masses into believing that America’s interventionist wars were about all the fuzzy feelings conjured up by the playing of “O say can you see”…
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell claims that the “NFL and players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture” but their weekly show of support towards members of the American military began only after NFL owners realized they could make money off it.
In 2009, Barack Obama’s Department of Defense began paying hundreds of thousands towards teams in a marketing strategy designed to show support for the troops and increase recruitments. The NFL then required all players and personnel to be on the sidelines during the national anthem, in exchange for taxpayers dollars. Prior, the national anthem was played in the stadium but players had the option of staying in the locker room before heading out to the field.
Furthermore, teams that showed “Veteran’s Salutes” during games were paid upwards of $5.1 million dollars.
The NFL has shown degrees of patriotism at different times such as after 9/11, but as Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), noted in 2015, “Those of us go to sporting events and see them honoring the heroes; you get a good feeling in your heart. Then to find out they’re doing it because they’re compensated for it, it leaves you underwhelmed. It seems a little unseemly.”
