Obama blames Vladimir Putin for everything one last time, in final Barack cry baby press briefing

Who’s to blame for Ukraine…Putin.

Who’s to blame for Syria…Putin.

Who’s to blame for Libya…Putin.

For global warming, Hillary’s election defeat, migrant crisis…Putin, Putin, Putin.

This is the world according to Barack Obama. An outgoing US President that was so handily humiliated and defeated by Russian President Vladimir Putin that just about the only thing Barry can do is deflect his shortcomings as a president and person to someone else.

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out Mr. Barack Obama…

In his final news conference as US President, Barack Obama’s discussed the worsening of Russia – US relations, and conveniently blamed the entire decline on Vladimir Putin.