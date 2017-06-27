Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch could get 5-10 years in prison for “misconduct in office”

Fox News senior judicial analyst, Judge Andrew Napolitano, believes that the Senate’s investigation into whether former Attorney General Loretta Lynch intervened in the Hillary Clinton email investigation, could result in a prison sentence for AG Lynch of 5-10 years.
Judge Napolitano notes that if emails exist between former AG Lynch and former DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz that improperly discuss the Hillary Clinton email investigation, then the Obama attorney general could be charged with “misconduct in office,” a felony carrying five to ten years in jail
The Fox Business contributor stated…
“It is alleged, this document has not seen the light of day if it exists, that there are one or several emails between Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Loretta Lynch concerning the behavior that Loretta Lynch will take to further the DNC interests while Mrs. Lynch was attorney general.”
“That, if it happened, would be ‘misconduct in office.'”
“It’s a felony. Depending upon exactly what they charged her with, it could be five or 10 years in jail. It’s very serious. It’s the equivalent of obstruction of justice. It’s the same allegation they are making about the president.”