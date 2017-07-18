Obama administration “unmasking” scandal “goes beyond” key officials like Susan Rice

There will be indictments of Obama officials in the unmasking scandal.

As the liberal left continues to fixate on trying to find one scintilla of evidence between Trump and Russia, so as to support Hillary Clinton’s fictitious story of Russia election meddling, the boomerang effect is snagging many Obama top staffers who were dealing in very nefarious activity while in the White House.

Fox News reports that more senior Obama officials are thought to be involved in the unmasking of Trump and his associates during the 2016 election.

Via Fox News…

The number of people thought to be involved in the alleged “unmasking” of American citizens under the Obama administration could be expanding, according to a source close to the House Intelligence Committee’s review. The source with knowledge of the review told Fox News the records suggest the unmasking “goes beyond” key officials like former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power. The source said more than a half-dozen former senior Obama administration officials are now of interest to House committee investigators. Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., issued subpoenas in May to the CIA, FBI and NSA for records about the identification of American citizens in intelligence reports, also known as “unmasking.” The subpoenas covered 2016 and were issued after allegations Rice and others unmasked associates of now-President Trump. Fox News is told the agencies have now “fully complied.”

One Obama official entangled in much of the former White House’s illegal unmasking activity is Susan Rice, who was supposed to speak to a House committee, is now no longer scheduled to appear in front of the House committee, so as to answer questions about her unmasking of Trump and his private associates.

According to The Gateway Pundit, Rice was expected to give a testimony to the House committee probing her unmasking scandal. It has apparently been postponed.

Fox News reports:

Susan Rice is no longer expected to visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a meeting with the House committee probing allegations she “unmasked” President Trump associates in Russian meddling probes. Rice had been expected to face tough questions on her role in the matter while serving as then-President Barack Obama’s national security adviser. Trump alleges Rice may have committed a crime by asking government analysts to disclose the names of his associates documented in intelligence reports. Fox News was initially told Rice would be giving closed-door testimony Tuesday before the Republican-led House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. But that session has apparently been postponed.

Fox News contributor and attorney Gregg Jarrett discussed the revelation that Susan Rice has backed out of her public Congressional testimony this week.

Jarrett says this is proof that she has lawyers involved and that she is in “very serious legal trouble.” Jarrett believes there will be indictments of Obama officials in the unmasking scandal.

Mike Cernovich broke the Susan Rice unmasking story in April via his Medium blog account…

The White House Counsel’s office identified Rice as the person responsible for the unmasking after examining Rice’s document log requests. The reports Rice requested to see are kept under tightly-controlled conditions. Each person must log her name before being granted access to them. Upon learning of Rice’s actions, H. R. McMaster dispatched his close aide Derek Harvey to Capitol Hill to brief Chairman Nunes. “Unmasking” is the process of identifying individuals whose communications were caught in the dragnet of intelligence gathering. While conducting investigations into terrorism and other related crimes, intelligence analysts incidentally capture conversations about parties not subject to the search warrant. The identities of individuals who are not under investigation are kept confidential, for legal and moral reasons.

According to The Gateway Pundit, sources told Fox News’ Senior Correspondent, Adam Housley that the unmasking was purely for political purposes to embarrass Trump and had NOTHING to do with national security.