NSA’s McMaster “authorized surveillance of Bannon and Trump family.” Intel sent to George Soros

The Gateway Pundit reports that a former CIA paramilitary officer and member of the Trump transition team, John R. Maguire, reportedly revealed during a fund raising meeting for an intelligence gathering operation in Afghanistan, that National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster “authorized surveillance of Steven Bannon and Trump family members, including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.”

The Intercept reports…

“[Maguire] said there were people inside the CIA who joined in the previous eight years [under Obama] and inside the government and they were failing to give the president the intelligence he needed,” said a person who was pitched by Maguire and other Amyntor personnel. To support his claim, Maguire told at least two people that National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, in coordination with a top official at the National Security Agency, authorized surveillance of Steven Bannon and Trump family members, including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Adding to these unsubstantiated claims, Maguire told the potential donors he also had evidence H.R. McMaster used a burner phone to send information gathered through the surveillance to a facility in Cyprus owned by George Soros.

The Trump White House is considering proposals developed by mercenary group Blackwater founder Erik Prince and John R. Maguire, in an effort to provide CIA Director Mike Pompeo and the White House with a global, private spy network that would circumvent official US intelligence agencies.

A former senior US intelligence official with firsthand knowledge of the proposal stated…

Pompeo can’t trust the CIA bureaucracy, so we need to create this thing that reports just directly to him. It is a direct-action arm, totally off the books. The whole point is this is supposed to report to the president and Pompeo directly.

According to reports from The Gateway Pundit, the proposals would see an army of spies with no official cover in numerous countries that are “denied areas” for current American intelligence personnel – like North Korea and Iran. Included in the proposals are the consideration of creating a new global rendition unit with the goal of capturing terrorist suspects around the world. A propaganda campaign in the Middle East and Europe to combat Islamic extremism was considered in the proposals as well.