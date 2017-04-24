Not Fake News: Saudi Arabia elected by UN “to protect women’s rights” (Video)

Saudi Arabia is now one of 45 countries that, according to the United Nations will play an instrumental role in “promoting women’s rights, documenting the reality of women’s lives throughout the world, and shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women.”

Saudi Arabia was elected by a secret ballot last week of the U.N.’s 54-nation Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

The Geneva-based human rights group UN Watch condemned the U.N.’s election of Saudi Arabia…

“The world’s most misogynistic regime,” to a 2018-2022 term on its Commission on the Status of Women, the U.N. agency “exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.”

Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch continued…

“Electing Saudi Arabia to protect women’s rights is like making an arsonist into the town fire chief.” “It’s absurd.” “Every Saudi woman must have a male guardian who makes all critical decisions on her behalf, controlling a woman’s life from her birth until death. Saudi Arabia also bans women from driving cars.”

“I wish I could find the words to express how I feel right know. I’m ‘saudi’ and this feels like betrayal,” tweeted a self-described Saudi woman pursuing a doctorate in international human rights law in Australia.

The absurdity was not lost on many twitter users…

