Ambassador Nikki Haley says US will not ignore unverified reports Chechnya is persecuting “suspected” gay men

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley says anti-gay abuses in Chechnya ‘cannot be ignored’

Has Nikki Haley never heard of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia?

The propaganda war against Russia continues, and what better way to poison western minds against Putin and Russia than to play the LGBT persecution card.

America’s Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power Nikki Haley said the US will not ignore reports that authorities in the Russian republic of Chechnya are persecuting suspected gay men.

Notice the propaganda wordplay: “reports” (from who?), “persecuting” (conjure up aggressive images), and “suspected” (well are they or are they not gay…does Haley know?)

Haley said in a statement on Monday…

“We continue to be disturbed by reports of kidnapping, torture and murder of people in Chechnya based on their sexual orientation and those persecuted by association.” “If true, this violation of human rights cannot be ignored – Chechen authorities must immediately investigate these allegations, hold everyone involved accountable, and take steps to prevent future abuses.”

The Hill reports that Haley said the U.S. is leading an effort at the U.N. to address human rights abuses like those allegedly occurring in Chechnya.

Notice the propaganda wordplay: “allegedly occurring” (no concrete evidence given).

Haley went on to say…

“We are against all forms of discrimination, including against people based on sexual orientation.” “When left unchecked, discrimination and human rights abuses can lead to destabilization and conflict.” “Tomorrow, the United States will lead the first-ever meeting on human rights in international conflicts in the U.N. Security Council to underscore our commitment to addressing human rights abuses wherever they threaten international peace and security.”

So will Haley finally address the decades of verified and documented persecution of gay men in Saudi Arabia?

The Hill reports…

According to reports this month, police in Chechnya have detained more than 100 people suspected of being gay. Russian activists claim the victims are being held at a detention center near the Chechen town of Argun. Chechnya is a predominantly Muslim region governed by Ramzan Kadyrov, who is reportedly close with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kadyrov’s government denied the alleged persecution.

Notice the propaganda wordplay: “reports” (from where?)…from “Russian activists” (who are these “activist”, who funds them, and what is their agenda?).

And of course The Hill makes sure to connect the dots from Kadyrov, back to Putin.