Nigel Farage laughs at The Guardian’s claim that he is now under the spell of Putin

Article first appeared on RussiaFeed.

BREXIT leader Nigel Farage has responded to a Guardian piece reporting that he is now an agent of the Kremlin with this tweet…

In response to the Guardian article, it has taken me a long time to finish reading because I am laughing so much at this fake news.

Yes folks, Hillary’s Russiagate fake news is making America look stupid on both sides of the pond.

Via Zerohedge…

In what may be the most unexpected news of Thursday morning, the Guardian has reported that former UKIP leader, and the man largely responsible for Brexit, Nigel Farage is a “person of interest” in the FBI’s investigation looking into possible collusion between the Kremlin and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. As the UK newspaper notes, citing “sources with knowledge of the investigation“, the former Ukip leader had raised the interest of FBI investigators because of his relationships with individuals connected to both the Trump campaign and Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder whom Farage visited in March. “One of the things the intelligence investigators have been looking at is points of contact and persons involved,” one source said. “If you triangulate Russia, WikiLeaks, Assange and Trump associates the person who comes up with the most hits is Nigel Farage. So far, Farage has not been accused of wrongdoing and is not a suspect or a target of the US investigation. But being a person of interest means investigators believe he may have information about the acts that are under investigation and he may therefore be subject to their scrutiny. The Guardian adds that it was Farage’s proximity to people at the heart of the investigation that was being examined as an element in their broader inquiry into how Russia may have worked with Trump campaign officials to influence the US election. “He’s right in the middle of these relationships. He turns up over and over again. There’s a lot of attention being paid to him.”

Farage’s spokesman said Nigel has never worked with Russian officials. He described the Guardian’s questions about Nigel Farage’s activities as “verging on the hysterical”.

“Nigel has never been to Russia, let alone worked with their authorities,” the spokesman said. But he did not respond to questions about whether Farage was aware of the FBI inquiry; had hired a lawyer in connection to the matter; or when Farage first met Trump. The spokesman also declined to comment on whether Farage had received compensation from the Russian state-backed media group RT for his media appearances. RT, which has featured Farage about three times over the last 18 months, also declined to comment, citing confidentiality.

Farage said he only met Julian Assange once, but declined to say how long the two have known each other.

To be clear, at this point, if you have any contact with a Russian official you are a Kremlin spy, and now Wikileaks is run by Russia. See how propaganda works…if you say it enough times, it just becomes accepted truth, no matter how ridiculous the narrative truly is.