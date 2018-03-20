Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy received 50 million euros in election financing from Libya, and he then proceeded to attack, pillage and destroy the country.

Now he is going to jail for accepting the 50M Euros from the man he murdered, Gaddafi…

Sputnik News reports that the criminal case against Sarkozy was opened in 2012, but the investigation was subsequently suspended. In 2017 the case was resumed, and the judge brought preliminary charges against Nicolas Sarkozy, stating that prosecutors had enough evidence to start the criminal process.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was detained by French police over 2007 election campaign finance irregularities, according to Le Monde, which cited a source in the court. Sarkozy will soon be questioned as part of the investigation of the case. According to media reports, Nicolas Sarkozy is currently in custody at the judicial police station in Nanterre. In the spring of 2012, a scandal erupted when it was alleged that Sarkozy had received financial support from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi — the French edition of Mediapart published documents stating that Libya allegedly transferred 50 million euros to Sarkozy’s presidential campaign ahead of the 2007 presidential election. In addition, the investigators charged Sarkozy with bribery, the use of an official position for personal purposes and with concealing a breach of state secrecy.