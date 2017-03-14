NEXIT is front and center as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte debates Geert Wilders

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is the Merkel protege, ready to keep the status quo in tact within the Netherlands and throughout Europe, even as Rome burns.

Geert Wilders is a provocative nation-statist who wants to do away with the neo-liberal, Merkel dogma, and return the Netherlands back to its Dutch identity.

With tensions running high, courtesy of Turkish President Erdogan, the two men hoping to lead the Netherlands, laid out their opposing visions for the EU country in a heated televised debate.

Wilders told Rutte…

“You are being taken hostage by Erdogan. Close the Dutch borders.”

Rutte shot back…

“That’s a totally fake solution.” “You want Nexit, you want The Netherlands out of Europe. You know what it will cost … don’t do it.”

Wilders wants to follow the BREXIT model and pull the Netherlands out of the European Union. Wilders has also promised to shut Dutch borders to Muslim immigrants, close mosques and ban sales of the Koran.

Polls suggest a close race, with Rutte’s Liberal VVD narrowly winning a manjority in the 150-seat parliament.

AFP reports further on the heated debate…