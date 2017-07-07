NEW YORK TIMES: Outrageous lie published about Iran and 9/11

The internet is full of fake news websites whose “too good to be true” stories are usually easy to spot. They each have their intended audience.

For the libertarians you have fake news sites that say: “Julian Assange reveals new CIA plan to install 24/7 real time camera drones in all new Florida homes in trial program”.

For the alt-left: “Donald Trump, one Russian businessman and a prostitute from Brazil–you’ll never believe what they got up to”.

For the alt-right: “Hillary Clinton’s ties to Mexican drug cartel EXPOSED”.

Now, the New York Times has published a falsehood worthy of the worst fake news message threads on the most ill-informed discussion forum one can imagine.

The New York Times has got a great deal factually wrong lately, including the now infamous “17 intelligence agencies claim Russian hacking” story that has now been retracted.

But they’ve now outdone themselves but implying that Iran was responsible for the 9/11 atrocity.

In an article by Vivian Wang published on the 29th of June, 2017, the New York Times printed the following which has been taken down from the NYT website, but has been archived in full here,

“The government has agreed to distribute proceeds from the building’s sale, which could bring as much as $1 billion, to the families of victims of Iranian-sponsored terrorist attacks, including the Sept. 11 attacks“.

It was only on the 5th of July that the NYT published a fairly meek and frankly misleading correction which reads

“An article on Friday about a jury’s decision to let the federal government seize a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper it says is controlled by Iran overstated Iran’s responsibility for the Sept. 11 attacks. While a federal court found that Iran had some culpability for the Sept. 11 attacks as a state sponsor of terrorism, it has not been established that Iran sponsored the attacks, which were planned and executed by Al Qaeda. (A similar error occurred in a Sept. 25, 2013 article in The Times”.

The truth is that while there is still much debate over the official US government narrative on 9/11, so much so that the majority of Americans no longer believe it, no one has accused Iran of having anything to do with the attacks.

The US government does not, NATO does not, the UN does not, the most anti-Iranian country in the world, Israel does not, Saudi Arabia which also hates Iran does not and one would be hard pressed to find any respectable or even fringe conspiracy theorists who blames the 9/11 atrocity on Iran.

For the New York Times to insinuate that Iran had anything to do with 9/11 is not only a total lie but it is a dangerous one as it adds credibility to the wild untruths that the US government tells about Iran on a daily basis.

Iran, far from being a supporter of Salafist terrorism, what Donald Trump likes to call “radical Islamic terrorism”, Iran is on the battle field in Syria fighting these terrorists including ISIS and al-Qaeda (the group officially accused of plotting and executing 9/11).

Iran is on the front line against Salafist terrorism and has been for decades. This is one of the reasons that Saudi Arabia in fact sponsors groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda so hate Iran and likewise, one of the reasons that Saudi is so keen to sponsor terrorism is to build a proxy force which they intend to turn on Iran.

It was only in June of this year that ISIS claimed responsibility for one of the worst terrorist attacks in modern Iranian history.

The New York Times article not only defames Iran whose soldiers are valiantly fighting terrorism, but it is an insult to the families of those who died on 9/11, many of whom are still looking for answers as to what really happened and why. I am sympathetic to them as like most people in America today, I too do not subscribe to the official 9/11 narrative, just as most people for many decades have not subscribed to the official narrative on the assassination of JFK.

But to publish a flagrant lie, one which is in fact the total opposite of the truth is deeply irresponsible.

The New York Times hides behind its much exaggerated past ‘glories’ in order to look down upon new-media, alt-media and non-American/non-European media, but the truth is that in publishing such a dangerous lie, the New York Times is less reliable than many Reddit threads which don’t claim to even have minimal journalistic standards.

To use an example from the entertainment business, the New York Times increasingly reminds me of a musical fraud committed in 1980. In 1980 a man called Rod Evans who appeared on the first three Deep Purple albums was approached by a promoter to tour with an unknown band which would be called Deep Purple in spite of noneof the other members having anything to do with any Deep Purple record and Evans having left the band before most of the band’s hits were made.

Of course the real Deep Purple found out, they sued and they won the lawsuit.

The New York Times is even more fraudulent than the fake rock band and far more dangerous. It is profiting from a gullible public who believe that because the NYT says “all the news that’s fit to print” that some how it makes it so. The NYT has no more to do with their slogan than the fake Deep Purple had to do with the Deep Purple records people know and love. Both are frauds and both seek to profit from deception.