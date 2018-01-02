New York Times colludes with Deep State to provide cover for Trump dossier failures

The New York Times was hard at work last week, providing some cover for the Deep State and Mueller special counsel, by trying to piece together an alternative narrative to justify the ridiculous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

Now that the completely unverified and fictitious “Trump dosser” has been revealed to be the sole source of the entire special counsel investigation, and the document used by Obama to spy on a presidential candidate in order to help Hillary Clinton win the US elections, the NYT is grasping at any straws that can be used to give ancillary support to the fake news that Trump and Putin colluded to win the White House.

Yesterday The Duran reported on the NYT’s attempt to distance the Russiagate investigation from the discredited Trump Dossier by relying on low level staffer, George Papadopoulos’s inherent unreliability as a witness.

Even more to the point, the NYT’s timeline of events used to tie Papadopoulos to “high up” Russian officials and Donald Trump falls apart with a bit of logic and scrutiny.

The Duran reported yesterday….

The drunken bragging of a twenty eight year old man in a London bar presumably with attractive young women present is not usually considered grounds to initiate a top secret investigation resulting in the secret surveillance of people against whom no other evidence of wrongdoing exists. Start your own website here >> The known timeline of the Russiagate inquiry anyway strongly argues against this claim. The DNC emails were published by Wikileaks on 22nd July 2016. The FBI launched the Russiagate inquiry in late July 2016, probably after the DNC emails were published. This was however after the FBI had interviewed Christopher Steele, the compiler of the Trump Dossier, in early July 2016. The Trump Dossier’s first two entries are dated 20th June 2016 and 19th July 2016 – ie. before publication of the DNC emails – and it is likely that before the FBI launched the Russiagate inquiry in late July 2016 it had seen them. The New York Times says that the FBI received the information about Papadopoulos’s bragging in front of the Australian High Commissioner after the DNC emails were published. However the FBI did not actually interview Papadopoulos until 27th January 2017. What seems to have happened is that after the Russiagate inquiry was launched the FBI went through all the information it received which might touch on the inquiry. At some point the Australian High Commissioner’s report about Papadopoulos’s bragging in May 2016 in the London bar came up and a decision was taken to interview him. However – contrary to what the New York Times says – the FBI cannot have accorded this any great importance since though the Russiagate inquiry was launched at the end of July 2016 the FBI did not interview Papadopoulos until 27th January 2017 ie. six months later. That makes it all but inconceivable that it was – as the New York Times claims – the report from Australia about what Papadopoulos said in the presence of the Australian High Commissioner in the London bar rather than the Trump Dossier which triggered the Russiagate inquiry. As it happens the rest of the New York Times article, though outlining at fantastic length the nature of Papadopoulos’s Russian contacts provides no evidence of collusion illegal or otherwise between the Russians, Papadopoulos or anyone else in the Trump campaign.

Adding more weight to The Duran’s analysis and debunking of the NYT’s poor attempt to draw attention away from the highly flawed dossier, was Conservative Treehouse’s thorough break down of the NYT’s Papadopoulos piece (courtesy of The Gateway Pundit)…

1) Um Maggie, [@maggieNYT ] hate to undercut your *explosive story* on origin of Russia Probe. But George Papadopoulos talking in May 2016, is likely about this *open and public information* from April 2016. https://t.co/t9qtqDoLdQ — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

2.) Additionally, worth noting @maggieNYT is nowhere in the Joint Analysis Report [Comey, Brennan and Clapper construct] is anything about George Papadopoulos even hinted or alluded to. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

3.) [@maggieNYT ] ABC in Australia is reporting it was Alexander Downer (Australian High Commissioner to UK) who then let counterparts in US know that George Papadopolous was talking about the Sidney Blumental hack via Clinton Emails. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

4.) The @maggieNYT is also nonsense based on common sense. Papadopoulos was so important that: July 15th 2016 Comey opens counterintel investigation into Russian collusion. January 15th 2017 FBI visits Papadopoulos for first time. FBI waited for six months to talk to him? — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

5. @maggieNYT If George Papadopoulos was so important to the FBI “investigation” why did all “intelligence” agencies released their final JAR report without ever speaking to him?

Not even once? — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

6. No @maggieNYT what you have in your article is a well constructed and brutally familiar pattern of what journalism looks like when the IC use reporters to cover their tracks and create a justification based on a false premise. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

7. The Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, Mary Jacoby, Nellie Ohr etc. and subsequent Christopher Steele origin of the FISA application source material is a risk to the former leadership within the DOJ National Security Division and FBI Counterintelligence Division. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

8. @maggieNYT That’s why both FBI and DOJ sides of this intelligence operation need to create a false origin. The actual FISA application content is a much more explosive risk. Use your common sense logic hat and see when you are being played. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

9. @maggieNYT USE COMMON SENSE: If a Papadopolous conversation in May 2016 was the origin, the source material, of the FBI counterintelligence operation, then why were they denied a FISA application in June/July 2016 ? — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

10. @maggieNYT The wife of Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), Mary B. Jacoby, with years of Russia-angled reporting –including Donald Trump– visits the White House on April 19th 2016. https://t.co/2dqBvDPWYw pic.twitter.com/j90bqiF4X7 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

11. @maggieNYT Mary B Jacoby is a deep part of Clinton’s political camp going all the way back to the Rose Law Firm. You know that because you know her. After the April 19, 2016, WH visit, the DNC and Clinton campaign hire Mary and Glenn (Fusion GPS) for the “trump project”. pic.twitter.com/q22kOWXqB6 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

12. @maggieNYT Immediately after Fusion was paid, Glenn Simpson and Mary Jacoby (Fusion GPS Patriarchs), hire Nellie Ohr. pic.twitter.com/L8jrjyDCh4 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

13. @maggieNYT As you know, Nellie Ohr is the wife of DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr. The same Bruce Ohr who was demoted for meeting with Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele, along with FBI agent Peter Strzok, w/out telling DOJ leadership. pic.twitter.com/aDsieAWMzd — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

14. @maggieNYT Again, you know this stuff. Nellie Ohr, Bruce Ohr and Glenn Simpson have known each other for years; and have worked on CIA *open source* projects together for a long time. pic.twitter.com/8Gp93KYMc4 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

15 @maggieNYT As you know all of these people are SME’s on everything Russia and everything Russia intelligence. It is all of this activity in April and May, not innocuous George Papadopolous reading newspapers, that assembled data and eventually led to the “Russia Probe”. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

16. @maggieNYT on June 24th 2017 Mary Jacoby even publicly stated on her facebook that her work with Glenn is what specifically led to the FBI beginning the “Russia Probe”. https://t.co/Zkg0EjpOXE — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

17. @maggieNYT After the initial July 2016 FISA Court denial, the FBI and DOJ team leaned heavily on the external team of Jacoby, Simpson, Ohr, Steele etc. who created the “dossier” that enhanced the application that gained the FISA warrant in Oct. pic.twitter.com/24uYStbtZt — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

18. @maggieNYT as you know, because of the legal framework around them, FISA warrants can be applied retroactively. Wiretaping and monitoring can technically begin while evidence is gathered to justify a DOJ-NSD warrant application later. pic.twitter.com/Kg7GaTEown — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

19. @maggieNYT Which is exactly what former DOJ Attorney General John P. Carlin, National Security Division head, admitted to the FISA Court (October 2016) right before he quit his job. https://t.co/SvQRK9hzjv — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

20. So @maggieNYT the question I have for you is: Did you write that nonsense about George Papadopolous because the IC (FBI/DOJ) tricked you into it?….. OR were you a willing participant in helping transmit political disinformation in an effort to help them cover their tracks? pic.twitter.com/3ZA7XihoVT — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 30, 2017

Byron York of the Washington Examiner poked more holes in the New York Times article about Papadopoulos:

So: 1) If Papadopoulos actions drove FBI probe, why wait til nearly Feb 2017 to interview him? If done to keep probe quiet before election, why wait more than two months after vote? 2/4 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 30, 2017

2) When did officials brief Congress about Papadopoulos? They briefed Congress about Carter Page in late summer 2016. 3/4 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 30, 2017

3) Did officials seek a surveillance warrant on Papadopoulos? They reportedly got one on Carter Page in summer 2016. Did they try to get one on Papadopoulos? If not, why not? 4/4 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 30, 2017

One add: Not saying Papadopoulos played no role. But questions about whether his part was so central in starting FBI probe in July 2016. — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 30, 2017