New York Times BUSTED changing article title after Trump tweets the word “wiretap”

The New York Times comes to Obama's aid, yet again.

Hollywood conservative and “Love Connection” host, Chuck Woolery, tweeted this revelation about fake news New York Times…“

So the #NYTimes actually went into their archives and changed their Headline from Jan 20th. They changed Wire Tapped to surveilled.”

So the #NYTimes actually went into their archives and changed their Headline from Jan 20th. They changed Wire Tapped to surveilled. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) March 9, 2017

The entertainer was correct in his assertion, and sure enough other twitter users quickly confirmed that The New York Times did indeed remove the word “wiretapped” from the headline of a Donald Trump pre-inauguration post, detailing how data was being used by the federal government to investigate Trump advisors and campaign surrogates.

Here is the original NYT post…

After President Trump tweeted out that his campaign HQ (Tump Tower) was wiretapped by the Obama administration, the NYT changed its headline to this below…

The NYT went from “Wiretapped data used in inquiry of Trump aides” to “Intercepted Russian communications part of inquiry into Trump associates.”

The text of the post still includes the term “wiretapped.”

WND further reports…

WND reported Monday that establishment media, including the Times itself, had reported the Trump campaign was under federal surveillance. On Jan. 19, just as Trump was preparing for his inauguration the next day, the Times revealed, “American law enforcement and intelligence agencies are examining intercepted communications and financial transactions as a part of a broad investigation into possible links between Russian officials and associates of President-elect Donald J. Trump.” The report speculated whether the “intercepted communications had anything to do with Mr. Trump’s campaign, or Mr. Trump himself.” The Times referred to intelligence reports that are “based on some of the wiretapped communications” and said they were provided to the White House, at the time still under Barack Obama. On Thursday, talk-radio icon Rush Limbaugh was at full speed on the issue. “Say, have you noticed, my friends, that the whole Russians-stole-the-election theme is gone? Have you noticed it’s not out there today? You can’t find a story on it? I’m gonna tell you why, ’cause we had a major role in this I am convinced right here on the EIB Network yesterday ’cause we nailed ’em.” He posted an image of the original Times headline and said: “Have you seen any stories about the Russians hacking the elections? It’s gone, and so is the New York Times headline from the January 20th story with ‘wiretaps.’ They have gone back, and they have changed it. ‘Wiretaps’ is not in that headline anymore.” He continued: “What has happened to the Democrats’ and media’s story on the Russians working with Trump to steal the election from Hillary? It’s gone. It’s not out there today. There aren’t any updates. We’ve got a revised New York Times headline – sneaky, sneaky, sneaky – as they postdate-change the headline, wiping out the word ‘wiretaps’ and ‘wiretapped’ from their headline on a story January 20th.” The Master of None blog wondered whether someone figured out at the New York Times “that the word ‘wiretapped’ would prove troublesome.”

The Duran Readers: Tell us what you think?