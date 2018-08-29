New York Times and CIA push ridiculous Putin ‘missing spy’ story (Video)

The CIA and The New York times have teamed up to produce a gem of fake news.

The NYT is reporting that Kremlin sources working for the CIA have suddenly ‘gone quiet’ out of fear that they will face the same ‘Novichok’ fate as Sergei Skripal. The lack of ‘intelligence’ from the deeply embedded CIA sources within the Kremlin have left US intelligence is ‘in the dark’ about Russian intentions towards the November midterm elections.

According to The New York Times, US intelligence agencies got a “detailed assessment” of Russian meddling in the US 2016 presidential election, thanks “in large part to informants close to President Vladimir V. Putin and in the Kremlin who provided crucial details.”

Today, however, “the vital Kremlin informants have largely gone silent,” leaving the CIA and other US spy agencies “in the dark” about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions.

The CIA Kremlin spies tell the NY Times that Russia could be trying to “tilt” the US midterms, “simply to sow chaos,” or “generally undermine trust in the democratic process.”

I don’t believe the CIA ever had significant sources in Putin’s Kremlin. But even if they had, all that leaking to CNN & newspapers would have exposed their identities, if the information was accurate. So go figure! pic.twitter.com/V8uZyabadE — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) August 24, 2018

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the ridiculous fake news propaganda reported by the New York Times in service to the CIA, so as to keep the Russia election meddling narrative in the spotlight up until the US midterm elections.

The CIA has no sources within an earshot of Vladimir Putin. If they did then we would not have a two year Russiagate fake news saga with endless intelligence leaks, as this would have outed and comprised any deeply embedded spies the CIA claims to have sitting next to the Russian president, capable of knowing when the order will be given for the troll farms in St. Petersburg to tweet more Black Lives Matter memes aimed at elevating Trump and disrupting America’s democracy.

