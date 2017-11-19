NEW POLL shows Tump’s popularity higher than Europe’s Merkel, Macron, and May

US President Donald Trump’s approval ratings are often mocked by neo-liberal Democrats and their mainstream media bullhorns, but when you consider the approval ratings of Europe’s three biggest leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain’s Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron…Trump’s ratings begin to shine.

A new Zogby Analytics survey of people in Germany, France, and the UK show that the disapproval ratings for their leaders are sky-high.

The Washington Examiner reports…

“Citizens of France, Germany and U.K. not happy with Macron, Merkel and May,” is the poll headline. “A majority of adults in France and U.K. dislike Macron and May; nearly half of adults in Germany dislike Merkel.”

Trump’s approval ratings range from 38 percent to the mid 40s, and Rasmussen set it at 42 percent this week.

Zogby found the three European leaders below that:

– Merkel approval 40 percent, disapproval 49 percent.

– Macron approval 28 percent, disapproval 52 percent.

– May approval 28 percent, disapproval 61 percent.

From the poll analysis:

Macron – When Emmanuel Macron formed the La République En Marche party, he was then subsequently elected President of France. He was hailed as a centrist who could bridge the major parties, and be able to bring about reform at home and across Europe. The honeymoon period is now over and his favorable/unfavorable ratings reflect this change of heart among French citizens. More than half (52%) of French respondents surveyed are unfavorable (very unfavorable and somewhat unfavorable combined) of the French president while 28% are favorable of him and 9% are not sure.

Merkel – Since winning re-election for a fourth time in September, Chancellor Angela Merkel is looking to broker a governing coalition on the home front and take on the challenges associated with Brexit and European Union reform. As Europe’s largest economy, Germany has been at odds lately with England over how much England will pay to “divorce” from the EU. Outside and inside of Germany, Merkel’s favorability rating has also been taking a hit. At the moment, 40% of German adults view her as favorable (very and somewhat combined). Slightly less than half (49%) of German citizens are not favorable of Angela Merkel, and 8% are not sure.

May – Among the European leaders we surveyed, Prime Minister Theresa May has the lowest favorability/unfavorability rating at 28% favorable, 61% unfavorable. A plurality (35%) is also very unfavorable of the controversial prime minister. Her numbers are low among all demographics, but are much lower among younger adults aged 18-29 (16% favorable/71% unfavorable) compared with adults 50+ (36% favorable/53% unfavorable).