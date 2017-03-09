New Poll: Hillary Clinton’s favorability ratings sink to an all-time low of 35%

President Trump is up and rising with a 45% rating.

A Washington Post poll shows that Hillary Clinton is fading fast in the eyes of Americans, with her favorability numbers dipping to an all-time low of 35%. Anyone holding out for an HRC re-run in 2020…keep dreaming.

Clinton’s decline is attributed to Democrats and independents wishing her away.

88% of Democrats and 32% of independents liked Clinton in October.

Today those numbers are down to 74% and 25%, respectively.

Zerohedge reports…

After a recent speech at her alma mater, Wellesley College, Hillary Clinton was asked by a young snowflake what she would change about her 2016 campaign if she had it to do all over again, to which she quickly responded, “I’d win.” But while Hillary seems to be fairly optimistic after her staggering 2016 loss, a new poll from Suffolk University reveals that her ‘favorability’ ratings among registered voters have dipped to all-time lows at only 35%.

Making matters worse, the poll has a 2-point sampling advantage for Democrats.

Zerohedge further notes…“Adding insult to injury, apparently one white, female voter from the Mid-west didn’t even seem to know who Hillary Clinton is.”

The same poll shows Trump in much better shape than HRC with a 45% favorable rating among registered voters.