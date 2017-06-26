New poll finds 73% of Americans think the Russia probes are complete BS

New poll shows that a majority of Americans think the fake news Russia probes are "a distraction."

With the devastating “Wonder Boy” Ossoff Georgia election loss, Democrats are finding themselves having to actually explain the policies that make up their party platform…the “Russia did it” distraction is wearing down the patience of an American public having to deal with real world problems like making a living, putting food on the table and dealing with out of control healthcare costs.

A new poll released by The Hill shows that most Americans now feel that the fake news investigations into some sort of nefarious collusion between Russia and Trump are a complete distraction from government legislation.

The Hill’s poll summarized:

– 56% percent of American voters said it’s time for Congress and the media to move on to other issues.

– 64% of Americans believe the investigations are hurting the country.

– 73% of Americans believe that the focus on Russia is distracting Congress from important issues like health care and tax reform.

The Hill reports…

A majority of voters believe the Russia investigations are damaging to the country and are eager to see Congress shift its focus to healthcare, terrorism, national security, the economy and jobs. Those are the findings of the latest Harvard-Harris Poll survey, provided exclusively to The Hill, which paints a complicated picture of voters’ opinions about the numerous probes that have engulfed the White House. Sixty-four percent of voters said the investigations into President Trump and Russia are hurting the country. Fifty-six percent of voters said it’s time for Congress and the media to move on to other issues, compared to 44 percent who said the focus should stay on Russia. But other surveys have found strong support for the special counsel investigating the Russia probe. A Harvard-Harris survey released last month found 75 percent support for former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s investigation. There is evidence in the Harvard-Harris survey that voters are taking the investigations seriously: Fifty-eight percent say they’re concerned by allegations of obstruction of justice against Trump, with the same number worried about possible dealings between Trump and the Russian government. But far more — 73 percent — say they’re concerned that the Russia probes have caused Congress to lose focus on the issues important to them. That figure encompasses 81 percent of Republicans, 74 percent of independents and 68 percent of Democrats. “While the voters have a keen interest in any Russian election interference, they are concerned that the investigations have become a distraction for the president and Congress that is hurting rather than helping the country,” said Harvard-Harris co-director Mark Penn. “Most voters believe that the president’s actions don’t rise to the level of impeachable offenses, even if some of them were inappropriate.”

