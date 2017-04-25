New liberal left Russia theory: Trump is a Kremlin double agent (Video)

Trump turned on Russia in favor of the US.

Ever since US President decided to fie 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian airbase in retaliation for an ISIS / White Helmets chemical weapons false flag, risking direct conflict with Russia, the Democrat party and liberal left media have been scratching their heads trying to figure out how Putin’s Manchurian candidate could stray away from Kremlin control.

We may now have the answer.

Skip to the 3:00 minute mark to listen to this Hillary Clinton surrogate explain how Trump was working for Putin, but Putin misjudged Trump’s loyalty, and Trump turned on Russia in favor of the US…the double agent plot line.

OH…and Comey was “in sync” with Russia.

What do you think?