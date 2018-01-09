New FBI texts show massive hatred for Trump and Fox News: “Megyn Kelly looks HORRIBLE” and Chris Wallace a “turd”

The Gateway Pundit reports newly obtained text messages between disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok and Bureau lawyer Lisa Page demonstrate more anti-Trump bias at the agency. The FBI agent, once a fixture of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, told Page that he enjoyed seeing then Fox News host Megyn Kelly “going after,” Trump during the debates.

The Hill reporter John Solomon notes…

When the two shared a National Public Radio article on the opening of Trump’s new hotel in Washington, the two could barely contain their disdain. “That’s one place I hope I never stay in,” Page wrote. Strzok replied. “Agreed. I hope it fails horribly.” Occasionally the two also opined about the media in general. Strzok, for instance, called a New York Post article about agents unhappy with the outcome of the Clinton email case “stupid,” and referred to Fox anchor Chris Wallace as a “turd.” After one of the presidential debates, Strzok also had an observation about then-Fox anchor and current NBC anchor Megyn Kelly. “Vaguely satisfying to see Megyn Kelly (who had Botox and looks HORRIBLE) utterly going after Trump,” he texted.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton believes Solomon’s report supports Mueller’s decision to cover up Strzok’s removal from the special counsel’s Russia probe.

No wonder Mueller covered up the removal of FBI anti-@RealDonaldTrump-er for months. FBI agents' text messages spur congressional probe into possible news leaks https://t.co/zsHDKGuKVV — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 9, 2018

John Solomon and Sean Hannity discuss the latest batch of text messages uncovered, indicating that the FBI agents working against Trump may have had some inside help from various media leakers.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

Last month, Fox News published a portion of the approximately 10,000 texts messages sent between FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page. Among the messages is an exchange revealing Strzok and Page discussed an ‘insurance policy,’ against a Trump presidency. Least we forget Page sent a text to Strzok stating, ‘Trump should go f*ck himself’.

Strzok/Page texts obtained by Fox's @JakeBGibson "LP – Jesus. You should read this. And Trump should go f himself. Moment in Convention Glare Shakes Up Khans American Life https://t.co/1nZ11E3gBC PS – God that’s a great article. Thanks for sharing. And F TRUMP." — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 13, 2017

The dots are connecting. Top FBI brass were working with Hillary Clinton to make sure she was exonerated from her criminal investigation while simultaneously building a case against Donald Trump. Comey, Peter Strzok and Andrew McCabe made sure Hillary Clinton’s FBI investigation went smoothly as it was given ‘special status. McCabe also didn’t recuse himself from Hillary’s investigation until one week before the presidential election despite massive conflicts of interest.