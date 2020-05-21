New Evidence Suggests the United States Government may have Engineered Covid-19

The United States has a long history of using bioweapons against its own people.

On September 20, 1950, a US navy ship released a bioweapon into the air just off the coast of San Francisco in a deliberate attempt to experiment with its own population. The experiment resulted in at least one death and countless other infections. No one was prosecuted. In fact, the mainstream media almost completely ignores this piece of history.

Despite popular claims, Project MKUltra is not a conspiracy theory. According to documents uncovered under the Freedom of Information Act, the government illegally experimented on humans to discover means of mind control. Techniques that were used included high doses of psychoactive drugs, electroshocks, sensory deprivation, electroshocks, isolation, sexual abuse, and other forms of torture. These experiments were not just done on prisoners, it was done to innocent American citizens without their consent, including doctors, military personnel, and members of the general public. This information can all be found in wikipedia.

In one well known incident, government researchers, without informing the men they had the diseases, studied the effects of syphilis on African Americans. Afterwards, they deliberately withheld treatment to the men.

In addiction, there are countless other examples of incidents similar to those mentioned above.

After the sars outbreak in 2002, the United States government funded a collaboration of Chinese scientists and the US military from a bioweapons lab in Dort Detrick. Fort Detrick was the center of the U.S. biological weapons program from 1943 to 1969. After the program was discontinued, it served as the host for most elements of the United States biological defense program. It was also the grounds for Project MKUltra.

In 2002, Chinese scientists and a team of American scientists led by none-other than Dr. Fauci, teamed up to study the viruses effect on bat tissues. In addiction, they created what is called pandemic superbots. These were strains that were intentionally created to be more lethal than the strains occurring naturally. The fear of these strains being released alarmed other researchers. One Harvard professor told the Time magazine that Dr. Fauci’s work was intentionally weaponizing the virus. Despite this, Dr. Fauci’s work continued to be subsidized by the US government. Yes, I said the US government, not just the Chinese government.

Over the years, there were various incidents that resulted in the new weaponized virus from nearly being released. In response, in 2014, the US government terminated Fauci’s federal funding. This decision, however, did nothing to stop Fauci’s research. Instead, it just shifted the blame away from the US government over to the Chinese government. The research was then shifted to a military lab in a particular place in China. That place was Wuhan. Once the research was moved to Wuhan, the United States government reinstated its funds to the dangerous research. The amount given is thought to be around $3.7 million, although it is likely that it could be much higher.

Bat rectal swap research was also apart of Dr. Fauci’s research. Remember that the virus was alleged to have came from bats.

Three years later, in 2017, Dr. Fauci did an interview in which he claimed President Trump would face a global pandemic. “The history of the last 32 years that I have been the director of the NIAID will tell the next administration that there is no doubt they will be faced with the challenges their predecessors were faced with… We will definitely get surprised in the next few years.”

Indeed, we were surprised. Three years later, a virus similar to the SARS outbreak came about in the same place Dr. Fauci was creating another coronavirus strain at the same time he claimed a global pandemic would break out. Almost immediately after, the man in charge of these research is appointed to advise President Trump. Is this a coincidence? That’s up for you to decide.

If it is true that this virus was intentionally created and released by the United States, it is also worth noting why. There are many reasons to why the United States and China would intentionally release a bioweapon on its own populations. One theory is that the bankers and investors that control the United States government are using this crisis to dethrone the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, replacing it with an IMF based world currency. This currency would be used to even further their control over our monetary system and increase their wealth even more. We have already seen the United States unofficially endorse a IMF backed world currency. That however, can be discussed another time.

Regardless, these revelations should result in some serious questions being asked, including why the media has completely ignored this information and continues to hail Dr. Fauci as a hero.

