New Clinton-Lynch documents will finally shine a light on secret airport tarmac meeting

On June 29, 2016, Obama’s Attorney General, Loretta Lynch just happened to run into former POTUS Bill Clinton on the tarmac of an Arizona airport.

Then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called the meeting at Phoenix, Arizona’s Sky Harbor Airport nothing more than a “chance meeting at an airport tarmac.”

Lynch dismissed the importance of the meeting after it was revealed, saying the two discussed grandchildren and other subjects…completely unrelated to illegal email servers.

Trump knew the fix was in…

Does anybody really believe that Bill Clinton and the U.S.A.G. talked only about “grandkids” and golf for 37 minutes in plane on tarmac? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2016

And so did most of America…

#FakeTravelFacts 😒 #LorettaLynch & Bill Clinton run N2 each other on a tarmac & chat grandkids,golf & work a jigsaw pic.twitter.com/SprWMxaKR2 — Dr. RubberBlon™🇺🇸 (@RubberBlon) July 4, 2016

Six days later former FBI Director James Comey cleared Hillary Clinton of any alleged crimes related to the ongoing email server investigation.

Zerohedge reports…

Not surprisingly, following the above media clip several concerned watchdog groups filed FOIA requests seeking any and all DOJ and/or FBI documents related to what was either (i) a really poorly timed meeting, in the best case, or (ii) a clear attempt by a former President of the United States to apply leverage over the current Attorney General to obstruct justice and get his wife elected President, in the worst case. After originally being told by the FBI there were no documents to produce in response to their July 2016 FOIA request, Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton was subsequently told in October 2017 that the FBI had simply overlooked 30 pages worth of relevant docs…30 pages which Fitton now says will mark the “beginning of the end” of the DOJ’s “cover-up” when they’re released this Thursday. FBI Hid Clinton/Lynch Tarmac Meeting Records. But the cover-up begins to end — thanks to @JudicialWatch — the day after tomorrow. @RealDonaldTrump needs to clean house at FBI/DOJ.

FBI Hid Clinton/Lynch Tarmac Meeting Records. But the cover-up begins to end — thanks to @JudicialWatch — the day after tomorrow. @RealDonaldTrump needs to clean house at FBI/DOJ. https://t.co/tytBp28sYL — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 28, 2017

Fitton expressed his frustration with the botched FOIA response back in October. He described the FBI as “out of control” and saying it’s “stunning that the FBI ‘found’ these Clinton-Lynch tarmac records only after we caught the agency hiding them in another lawsuit.”

Via Judicial Watch…

“The FBI is out of control. It is stunning that the FBI ‘found’ these Clinton-Lynch tarmac records only after we caught the agency hiding them in another lawsuit,” stated Judicial Watch Tom Fitton. “Judicial Watch will continue to press for answers about the FBI’s document games in court. In the meantime, the FBI should stop the stonewall and release these new records immediately.” This case has also forced the FBI to release to the public the FBI’s Clinton investigative file, although more than half of the records remain withheld. The FBI has also told Judicial Watch that it anticipates completing the processing of these materials by July 2018. There is significant controversy about whether the FBI and Obama Justice Department investigation gave Clinton and other witnesses and potential targets preferential treatment.

Come Thursday, Judicial Watch may release documents that expose collusion between a former U.S. President, the FBI and the sitting Attorney General.

Now that the Clinton mafia has been neutered, powerless and plagued with a re-examination of Bill’s sexual past, justice may will finally see the light of day.