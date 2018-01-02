Netanyahu wishes Iranian protestors success, calls claims Israel behind regime change “laughable” (Video)

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has voiced his support for the protests in Iran with a 1:30 video message.

Netanyahu is following US President Trump’s lead on Iran…when POTUS Trump, last week tweeted his support for the unfolding protests engulfing Iran…

Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

Netanyahu said in his recorded video message…

“Brave Iranians are pouring into the streets. They seek freedom. They seek justice. They seek the basic liberties that have been denied to them for decades.” “I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom.”

The Israels PM also called Iranian claims that Israel is behind the protests “false” and “laughable.”

I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom. pic.twitter.com/7MRC3UWzTz — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 1, 2018

