Netanyahu fires back at Erdogan, “That is not the man who is going to lecture us”

Last week The Duran reported on Turkish President Erdogan telling members of his AP Party that Israel was a “terrorist state” and a “killer of children.”
Erdogan slammed Israel as an “oppressive, occupation state”.
Along with Iran, Turkey has led calls outside of the Arab world against Israel and Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem/al-Quds as the capital of Israel.
Previously, Erdogan threatened to sever ties with Israel over the Jerusalem/al-Quds controversy. In spite of being the fist Muslim majority country to establish ties with Israel, Turkey has, under the Premiership and now Presidency of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had increasingly poor relations with Tel Aviv.
As a NATO member (however uncomfortable, a NATO member), should Erodgan up the stakes in his opposition to Israel, things could get incredibly difficult for the US. The US maintains its own nuclear weapons on Turkish soil at Incirlik Air Base, which is also used as a major air base for the US Air Force. Germany once too had an presence at Incirlik but was effectively kicked out by Ankara earlier this year.
If Turkey threatened the US with the deprivation of Incirlik or suspension of NATO membership, the alliance could crumble as currently constituted. If Turkey took things a step further and demanded the removal of US nuclear weapons from Turkish soil, such a move would constitute a profound international crisis.
It remains to be seen what Ankara will do in respect of the promised diplomatic sanctions against Tel Aviv.
Moments after Erdogan’s outburst towards Israel, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired back, calling Erdogan a leader who bombs Kurdish villagers and supports terrorists, during an official visit to Paris.
According to Zerohedge, Netanyahu was quick to counter the assault when he spoke later during a press conference alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.
“I am not used to receiving lectures about morality from a leader who bombs Kurdish villagers in his native Turkey, who jails journalists, who helps Iran go around international sanctions, and who helps terrorists, including in Gaza, kill innocent people,” he said quoted by AFP. “That is not the man who is going to lecture us.”
The tit for tat then continued, and the Israeli premier’s comments were immediately denounced by Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin who said: “Instead of taking on our country and our leader, the Israeli authorities would do better to end their occupation of the Palestinian territories.”
