Nerve agent expert: Novichok poisoning “could have easily been done by Brits”

Leonid Rink, one of the developers of the А-234 (also known as the Novichok chemical weapons system), told Sputnik News that London is not providing Moscow with a sample of the substance that poisoned Sergei Skripal, because Russian experts are able to quickly determine that it was not manufactured in Russia…

"Why do you think the British refuse to give a [nerve agent] sample to Moscow? Because no matter how hard the specialists try, the manufacturing technology always differs a little. It's a kind of a 'handwriting sample.' It will immediately become clear that this is not a Russian technology," Rink said.

Rink added that the sample from Salisbury is like a “fingerprint” for a forensic expert.

“It could be easily determined that it [the poison] was not ‘cooked’ in Russia,” he stressed.

According to the scientist, British chemical weapons experts had access to Novichok technology and could have used it to poison Skripal and his daughter. “It [the Novichok-type technology] is commonly available for professionals…Any pharmaceutical corporation, any chemical corporation is capable of manufacturing it in their laboratories,” Rink said. “It is absolutely certain that there are such specialists in the UK. I believe they could have applied the substance on Skripal or his daughter’s belongings. Or on some objects in the cemetery. Naturally, there should have known that Skripal would visit the cemetery. It could have easily been done by the British themselves,” he concluded.

According to Rink, poisoning Sergei Skripal was too unprofessional to have been carried out by alleged Russian agents…

“Since all participants of this incident are alive, it is hard to imagine that the Russians are involved in this: such a blatant ignorance of alleged agents is just ridiculous and unacceptable. Even an unprofessional Russian agent would not use the one substance of Russian origin and with a Russian name. There are plenty of more appropriate substances. Firing at an unimportant target with a rocket and missing is the utmost stupidity,” Rink said.

Rink then added what many experts have already noted…that Russia had no motive, since Skripal, who was part of a US-Russian spy swap in 2010, had no more important information to give to ether Russia or the United Kingdom.

“He was of no interest to Moscow. Secondly, the timing is extremely bad for Russia. A few days before the [presidential] election [held Sunday] and shortly before the FIFA World Cup,” Rink concluded.

This Putin guy is really something: at the height of anti-Russian hysteria in the west, and right before both the Russian election and World Cup, he decides the time is right to execute a spy living openly in the UK since 2010 using a Russian nerve agent. — Tom Slaughter (@tgs31952) March 12, 2018